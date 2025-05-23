Classic C.S. Lewis tale sweeps into the Birmingham Alexandra Theatre

All seven of the “Chronicles of Narnia” are timeless stories which we should all read in our lifetime.

Although this nostalgic, classic story is largely aimed at youngsters, each character, whether human or animal, portrays moral principles, such as honesty, forgiveness and courage and a spiritual message which can be equally applied to adults and modern day life.

A family of four children - Peter, Susan, Edmund and Lucy Pevensie - are evacuated during World War II to a beautiful, but strange country house. During a game of hide and seek, Lucy finds her way to the mystical land of Narnia as she passes through the back of a huge wardrobe and so their adventures begin.

This is a truly magic production of the C.S. Lewis classic tale.

Narnia is frozen in eternal winter, ice and snow as its inhabitants are enslaved by Jadis, the evil White Witch, and so the children set out to overthrow her and save this wonderful country and the friends they have made along the way.

Actress Katy Stephens is appearing as Jadis on the current UK tour and I took the opportunity to ask her about her role and why the story is still as popular today as when it was published back in 1950.

Katy trained at the Royal Welsh College of Music and Drama and the National Youth Theatre. Despite appearing in several high profile roles on TV, Katy’s roots really lie in Shakespeare, having taken numerous roles in The Bard’s works and in fact she is an Associate Artist at the Royal Shakespeare Theatre.

I wondered if her experience in such roles had helped her to find the characterisation of the White Witch.

“It is nice to take this complex role and have a bit of fun,” she said. “Even though Jadis is a character from a novel, she is an epic role. She is queen of the kingdom.”

There is no doubt this witch is an intimidating, terrifying one.

Jadis, The White Witch with Aslan the Lion in "The Lion, The Witch and The Wardrobe."

“I have played quite a few formidable characters in my time,” laughed Katy. “She is actually quite similar to a lot of the Shakespearean roles I have played; she is a corrupt royal, she is intelligent, she is fearsome and so she is quite similar to “the Scottish lady”; Katy didn’t say the character’s name as she is in her dressing room as we spoke and it is considered bad luck, but we all know who she is talking about.

Katy has played Lady M three times, but she has a bigger ambition.

“I would love to play HIM,” she said very carefully. She refers of course to Macbeth and in current day theatre, gender swapping characters is quite common, so I am confident she will achieve her dream.

So just how does Katy become Jadis? Obviously wonderful hair, make-up and costumes are key to any role, but to get into the right mindset to play such an evil character cannot be easy.

“That is a hard question,” said Katy. “I come on stage on a huge sleigh, almost like a trebuchet which goes up and down and so I have to be set on that quite early before my entrance. But interestingly once I am on it, all the actors who play my henchmen walk past me and they bow to me and say “Oh my queen”, so we go through that little routine which helps. Then, I just spend some quiet time alone and try to freeze my heart and soul and get rid of any remnants of myself. I can really find Jadis in a cold stillness. I am not like that at all in real life, I am an animated person, so I have to get rid of myself.”

Katy continued, “I have an enormous fur coat with a ten foot train on the back and a silver, grey and black wig which is in a bun in the first half and then down in long tresses for the second half, and amazing eye make-up with a very pale base, blood red lips and elaborate eyes.”

I’m sure we can picture the character perfectly.

Katy Stephens as Jadis, The White Witch and her henchmen.

The prequel to “The Lion the Witch and The Wardrobe” is a book called “The Magician's Nephew” and this story really explains the character of Jadis and how she becomes evil. It is a fascinating tale and well worth a read.

Katy took her inspiration for the role from the back story of Jadis having researched the character extensively.

“The way I like to play her is as frozen, like the land, but then as the lion, Aslan and the children arrive, the land begins to thaw, so does she. So I bring her back full circle to the Jadis who appeared in “The Magician’s Nephew,” said Katy.

“Although C.S Lewis wrote “The Magician’s Nephew” after “The Lion, The Witch and the Wardrobe”, it answers so many questions, like who is the law? Who is the emperor over the seas? Why is Jadis allowed to kill a traitor,” said Katy.

“All the characters keep popping up in the novels and it is lovely. It is very similar to Shakespeare where you can cross-reference characters,” said Katy.

I asked her if the script of the play is in keeping with the novel itself.

“It is very much so, but also it brings in aspects of C.S Lewis himself,” Katy told me. “It is very layered.” she said.

The special effects in a show like this are essential to create an unforgettable evening’s entertainment.

“Oh, there is amazing puppetry, illusions, flying, music, dance, actor musicians who play a whole range of instruments on stage, it is incredible,” said Katy.

“It is a huge spectacle, thoroughly entertaining and we just wish we could see it ourselves,” she laughed.

As the cast are on tour for a long time, those involved are tested, but Katy said, “There is a huge amount of respect and love. We are a family, we squabble, we make up, we love each other like a family,” she said.

The Pevensie children are actually played by adults in the show, which is an interesting concept. “The actors who play the children are just out of this world,” said Katy. “They pitch it perfectly and it works because children are always trying to be grown ups aren’t they?”

The Pevensie Children are played by adult actors in the play.

She continued “Children in the 1940s were more grown up because they had to be. They had a shorter lifespan and because of the war of course.”

Katy has worked on TV, in films and of course on stage, but which does she prefer?

“Oh live theatre all the way!” she said. Nearly every actor I have interviewed says the same.

“You just get on a wave, it is really exciting and you take the audience with you. It is constantly changing because the last member of the cast is the audience,” said Katy.

I think that is the perfect way to describe live theatre.

I cannot wait to see this very special production of one of the most iconic children’s stories ever written and relive the memories of my school days.

Catch “The Lion, The Witch and The Wardrobe” at the Birmingham New Alexandra Theatre from May 27-31. For tickets visit atgtickets.com or call 0333 009 6690.