West End smash "Operation Mincemeat" is heading for the Wolverhampton Grand Theatre

Since opening at the New Diorama Theatre in 2019, Operation Mincemeat has been nominated for 64 awards, and won 13, including Best Musical three times at the Olivier, WhatsOnStage and Off-West End Awards.

SpitLip, the musical’s writers and composers, said: "Broadway opened the literal world to us, and we couldn't be more grateful for every unpredictable twist of this astonishing journey.

“Most of all, we wish to thank the audiences who continue to carry this show with love and enthusiasm.

“Operation Mincemeat reminds us that in uncertain times, the bonds between allies are more important than ever – and that message feels especially relevant as we consider all the great nations in which our show will now have the opportunity to play.

“This show continues to be the adventure of a lifetime, and we're wildly excited about what's to come.”

Tickets for "Operation Mincemeat" are on sale to Friends of the Grand and members on June 5 at 10am and then on general sale on June 6 at 10am at grandtheatre.co.uk.

