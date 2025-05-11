Dan Morris: 'Shouldering on' and a huge thank you to the NHS

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Last week, myself and her mother had to take our little bundle of fun on a mad dash to hospital.

I will skip to the end at this point and say that sproglet is now absolutely fine. However, at the time, nerves and emotions were a little high.

From start to finish, all those involved in little ‘un's latest A&E sojourn were completely exemplary.

Nurses were caring and attentive, and the doctor that eventually signed her off was as reassuring as could be.

It was a privilege to have my little girl so well taken care of, so, sincerely, thank you all, and all of those across the country who take on such an admirable line of work.

Dads love to be superheroes, but truth be told, when the chips are down, in high-pressure medical situations, those of us without scrubs or a white coat are largely just in the way.

You folks are the ones who fix everything and help the rest of us sleep at night, so, again, from the bottom of my heart, thank you very much.