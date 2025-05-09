Film Talk: Lily Gladstone leads the feast with The Wedding Banquet

At least in more progressive parts of the world, we’re able to choose our own families, to make one from scratch, regardless of gender, race, sexuality or religion – and it can bring endless joy. This is especially the case if your blood family don’t support who you are.

“You have to find community, you have to rely on each other,” says Oscar-nominated actress Lily Gladstone (Killers Of The Flower Moon). She plays Lee in The Wedding Banquet, a reimagining of Ang Lee’s 1993 film of the same name, which has, at its heart, a queer chosen family. “So many queer folks have to find each other because family and community is not accepting of who they are. That’s ultimately the bedrock of what makes our film so special.” Directed by Andrew Ahn (Fire Island, Driveways), the comedy of errors follows two couples: Angela and her partner Lee, who have run out of cash for a third attempt at IVF, and Min, a scion of a wealthy South Korean family in need of a green card.

When Min’s partner Chris – played by Emmy-nominated comedian and actor Bowen Yang, 34, (Wicked, Fire Island) – rejects his marriage proposal, jeopardising Min’s right to stay in the US, Min proposes to Angela instead, offering to pay for her and Lee’s IVF treatment as a trade.

Ahn notes that it was important to reimagine the 1993 movie, rather than totally remake it: “It was less about cutting anything away from the original, and more about building upon its legacy, and thinking about how the queer community has changed since 1993 and letting these characters organically get into their own hijinks and drama.”

A big part of that, notes Gladstone, 38, who doesn’t put a label on her own sexuality, is that Chris, Min, Angela and Lee all share a house together.

Let’s take a closer look...

​THE WEDDING BANQUET (UK 15/ROI 15A, 103 mins) ***

Released: May 9 (UK & Ireland)

The Wedding Banquet: Kelly Marie Tran as Angela Chen, Lily Gladstone as Lee, Han Gi-chan as Min and Bowen Yang as Chris

More than 30 years ago, when Oscar-winning director Ang Lee released the original version of The Wedding Banquet, gay marriage and same-sex adoption hadn’t been legalised, the HIV and Aids epidemic continued to generate headlines, and Hollywood was poised to release the first mainstream film dealing with the virus: Philadelphia starring Tom Hanks and Denzel Washington.

James Schamus, co-writer of the 1993 film, revisits the culture clash comedy through a contemporary lens in a crowd-pleasing collaboration with director Andrew Ahn that boasts two grand dames of Asian cinema: Joan Chen and Youn Yuh-jung, who deservedly won an Oscar as the twinkly-eyed grandmother in Minari.

Relocated from New York to Seattle, the updated Wedding Banquet walks a line between sappy sentimentality and heartfelt teariness, particularly in scenes involving Yuh-jung and her on-screen grandson played by Han Gi-chan, who fears disclosing his sexuality will be met with his family’s rejection.

“I can’t make you the grandson I wanted you to be,” she tenderly notes, armed with understanding words that many members of the LGBT+ community yearn to hear when they come out.

The theatricality of a Korean wedding ceremony in traditional costume, including a moment when the bride piggybacks on the groom and he must confidently carry her around the room, provides a rich source of humour in a second half that tries a little too hard to tie up narrative threads like neatly pulled bows atop the wedding gifts. Lee (Lily Gladstone) undergoes a second round of expensive IVF with her partner Angela (Kelly Marie Tran) but their hopes of starting a family together are cruelly dashed.

Emotionally and financially spent, the couple commiserate with Angela’s best friend Chris (Bowen Yang), who lives in their converted garage with his student artist boyfriend, Min (Gi-chan).

Min’s visa is about to expire so he hatches a seemingly harmless plan to marry Angela for a green card and in exchange, he will leverage his vast family fortune to pay for a third round of IVF.

“You have mother issues. It’s not the same as motherhood issues,” Lee assures Angela, referencing the fractious relationship with her mother May (Chen).

Min’s plan is complicated when his grandmother Ja-young (Yuh-jung) announces a surprise visit to America and declares a simple ceremony at the local courthouse will not suffice for her image-conscious clan.

The Wedding Banquet is a warm, comforting hug of a romantic comedy that plays to the strengths of the ensemble cast.

Tran sheds the lioness’s share of tears on screen and is the film’s emotional core but she still snaffles a few salty one-liners.

THE SURFER (UK 15/ROI 15A, 100 mins) ***

Released: May 9 (UK & Ireland)

The Surfer: Nicolas Cage as The Surfer

Men will be mental and boys will be bonkers.

The heat-induced delirium is real in Irish director Lorcan Finnegan’s sun-scorched psychological thriller, drenched in toxic, chest-beating machismo.

The Surfer slowly winds up Nicolas Cage like a clockwork toy then unleashes the Oscar-winning actor on an Australian beach and neighbouring car park to deliver a trademark performance of steadily mounting madness.

Screenwriter Thomas Martin crams the second half to bursting with nuttiness, confident that Cage will shuffle towards the precipice of his character’s full-blown hysteria and linger in that sweet spot of sustained suspense before Finnegan’s picture teeters over into snort-inducing risibility.

Punctuated with woozy close-ups of Australian wildlife in full voice, the film piles misery onto the much-abused surfer dad and delivers a psychedelically grim fate as decreed by Julian McMahon’s local guru: “Before you can surf you must suffer.”

The title character’s propensity for self-sabotage is ridiculous and certain illogical decisions contrive to disadvantage him so he unfairly resembles one of the so-called “undesirables” that the brutish locals are determined to turn away from their coastal haven.

Fragmented flashbacks dam the narrative flow and an insistence on bringing the story full circle with a repeated visual motif feels uncharacteristically neat compared with the artfully staged messiness of what crests and crashes before.

A nameless father (Cage), who left Australia for California as a boy after his father died, returns to the sun-baked southern hemisphere to buy his childhood home, which has just come on the market. To celebrate, he takes his teenage son (Finn Little) down to Luna Bay so they can surf together and get a clear view of the property from the water.

“Don’t live here. Don’t surf here!” barks a thug named Pitbull (Alexander Bertrand), who blocks the path of father and son and threatens physical violence if they dare to head to the beach where Scally (Julian McMahon) and his bullying acolytes have staked their claim to sand and sea.

The father initially backs down to protect his boy but he returns and becomes involved in tit-for-tat one-upmanship with Scally and his gang.

An ageing vagrant (Nic Cassim), who claims Scally killed his dog, and a visiting photographer (Miranda Tapsell) show the father kindness in his hour of need but local cop Coban (Justin Rosniak) makes his allegiances clear.

The Surfer confidently rides the wave of Cage’s wild-eyed theatrics with prolonged periods of just him on screen battling heatstroke, hallucinations and spectres of the past.

Testosterone-driven tribalism is spiked with black humour, such as when a female resident endorses Scally and the gang brawling on the beach.

“Stops them beating the Botox out of their wives,” she wryly suggests.

No known force in the universe can stop Cage from spiralling down under.

THE UNINVITED (UK 15/ROI 15A, 98 mins) ***

Released: May 9 (UK & Ireland, selected cinemas)

The Uninvited: Pedro Pascal as Lucien and Walter Goggins as Sammy

Regrets? Dysfunctional characters in The Uninvited have a few and they aren’t shy about airing them during a garden party where rich, fabulous and famous guests rub shoulders with waiting staff hungry for their big breaks.

An unexpected arrival at the front gate throws the exclusive, invite-only soiree into disarray and catalyses various revelations and self-reflections that usher some attendees towards enlightenment and leave others foundering in the dark.

Writer-director Nadia Conners, wife of actor Walton Goggins, contemplates Hollywood’s enduring obsession with age and beauty through the eye of a female protagonist played by Elizabeth Reaser, who has sacrificed professional ambitions to become a stay-at-home mother.

In a jaunty opening sequence, she receives a telephone call from her agent with feedback from her latest acting audition: “They said you’re too old to believably play the mother of a six-year-old child. It felt tragic.” Predictably, the crestfallen character has a son around that very age and Reaser swallows the irony with glum resignation.

On-screen chemistry between Reaser and Goggins’ disconnected spouses is convincingly fraught but Conners’ script veers into wordy melodrama that sounds unnatural and dialogue-heavy sections betray the project’s origins as a stage play. Pedro Pascal broods in a Hawaiian shirt in a dramatically significant supporting role.