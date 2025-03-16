‘The best night ever’: Comic Relief’s Red Nose Day celebrates 40 years

The feel-good fundraising show brings the nation together every year with the best of British entertainment, wheeling out our biggest and brightest stars in order to raise vital funds for good causes across the UK and internationally.

This year, celebrating 40 years, on the Red Nose Day stage are Jonathan Ross, Davina McCall, Joel Dommett, Alison Hammond, Rylan and Alesha Dixon, with Tom Allen and AJ Odudu taking the later slot.

“I presented the first few years alongside Sir Lenny Henry and Griff Rhys Jones, and it was incredibly exciting to be involved,” says Jonathan Ross, 64.

“Over the years, I’ve stayed on the periphery, stepping in whenever asked. When they invited me back, it felt like a great way to commemorate the very first show.

“I feel lucky to be part of it. I still remember Richard Curtis and Lenny taking me to lunch to tell me about their plans,” he adds.

Jonathan Ross

“I wouldn’t say I’m a key figure, but I’m thrilled I got to be involved. It was an exciting idea that became a huge success, and I have so much admiration for everyone who has dedicated their time to it. It’s been enormous fun over the years.”

Also returning to host this year’s Red Nose Day is Davina McCall, who says working on the fundraising show as “the best night ever”.

“It’s a feeling of everybody coming together for such a positive cause, but at the same time having such fun and a laugh,” adds the former Big Brother presenter, 57.

“I love everybody that works at and for Comic Relief, but I also know that the audience comes with such goodwill and great energy. It’s just the best night ever. I really, really love it.

“I mean, the presenters this year are amazing,” she continues.

Davina McCall

“I love the idea that it’s like a big gang of us, and backstage is always very encouraging and warm and funny, but on stage is always quite anarchic… I love that feeling of uncertainty, not quite sure ever what’s going to happen, how anything’s going to pan out. It’s very exciting.”

These Red Nose mainstays are joined by some new faces this year, including bona fide national treasures Alison Hammond and Rylan Clark.

“I’ve supported it since the beginning,” says Birmingham native Hammond, 50, who also presents The Great British Bake Off.

“For 40 years, I’ve watched it religiously every single year. I absolutely love the show.

“What they do is incredible, and the causes they support are amazing. I love watching the films where they show what’s been achieved and the people they’ve helped, and of course I want to help. You’ve got to do your bit for charity. Comic Relief is so ingrained in all our DNAs from when we were kids; it’s always been something we raise money for whether at school or at work and everyone always has an awareness about the work Comic Relief does,” adds 36-year-old Clark, who rose to fame when he competed on The X Factor in 2012.

“To be a part of it on this scale is an honour.”

Alison Hammond

There’s lots to look forward to from this year’s fundraising show. There’ll be sketches featuring some of the biggest shows on the BBC, including Strictly Come Dancing, Gladiators, Not Going Out and Beyond Paradise. Plus, Some Might Say that one of the most anticipated musical reunions in history is Definitely Maybe going to be getting the Red Nose Day sketch treatment – so Stop Crying Your Heart Out and get comfy on the sofa for a mega night of telly.

Of course, as we’re celebrating 40 years of Comic Relief, it’s fun to look back on our favourite sketches from over the years – there have certainly been some cracking ones.

McCall has fond memories of a few: “Anything with French and Saunders in it, James Corden as Smithy, Rowan Atkinson as Mr Bean, Philomena Cunk, The Beckhams…

“All Comic Relief sketches are brilliant because they have access to the greatest comedians in Britain, and all great comedians want to work with Comic Relief,” she adds.

“Forty years – what a legacy!” agrees current Big Brother presenter AJ Odudu, 37. “There have been countless iconic sketches over the years, but one of my personal favourites has got to be the classic David Tennant and Catherine Tate classroom sketch with Catherine as Lauren – absolutely hilarious!

“More recently, I would say the Celebrity Traitors sketch, where Dawn French impersonated Claudia. It was done so brilliantly.

“These TV moments stay with you and [that’s] why it’s one of my favourite parts of the night.”

AJ Odudu

While the fundraising show is endlessly entertaining, there’s a serious reason why we all gather in front of the telly to enjoy it.

All of our donations to Comic Relief support local community organisations, both here in the UK and around the world, helping with all sorts of necessary work.

This includes filling baby banks and community food centres, funding local youth spaces and community health workers, and helping those impacted by homelessness, natural disaster, or illness.

“At its core, it’s about community, people coming together to create something incredible,” says Hammond.

“This show captures that perfectly. It proves that when we unite, we can do amazing things.

“Through laughter, it also tugs at your heartstrings and inspires you to donate.

“And donating feels incredible, it’s something we should all do if we can.”

Clark also hits the nail on the head: “Why wouldn’t you want to be part of something that makes change for good?”

Red Nose Day returns live on BBC One, BBC Two and iPlayer on Friday, March 21 from 7pm.