Shifnal set to be lit up by lantern parade

The two-day event is being organised to keep children busy during their half term holiday.

Shifnal Town Council, Love Shifnal, St Andrew’s Church and Shifnal Scouts have collaborated to put on the free activity.

Michelle Gough from Shifnal Scouts will lead a lantern making workshop on Thursday, October 31 from 10.30am until 12.30pm at St Andrew's Church.

The following day, Friday November 1, the youngsters are invited to return for hot dogs from 4pm, followed by a session with professional storyteller Jake Evans in the church, taking the themes of light triumphing over dark and the ancient celebration of All Hallows.

The lantern procession, for which children need to be accompanied by a parent or carer, will then start from the church at 5.30pm and proceeds to the town centre.

Sally Themans, of Love Shifnal, said she hoped the event would provide some special half-term fun for local children.

“This is a great example of how the town council is working with the church and young people in the town and we are looking forward to seeing a magical lantern parade light up our streets on the Friday evening, as well as listening to the amazing stories from Jake Evans.

“The event is free but donations to the church are always welcome. Places are limited and must be pre-booked,” she added.

Tickets are available at https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/lantern-making-workshop-storytelling-and-lantern-of-light-procession-tickets-1029835946037