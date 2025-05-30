'We are so sorry' - Llandrindod Wells’ Big Battle event cancelled due to low entry numbers

Fuelled by Cake, a charity which puts on fun events to help make people feel part of their community and lift community spirit, announced on Friday (May 30) that it was cancelling the event.

The second annual day of community activities, such as dragon races, an obstacle course, archery, circus skills, welly wanging, and paper planes, accessible to all was expected to be followed by a community picnic and prize giving.

In a post on Facebook the charity said: “We are SO sorry to say that we've taken the decision (for now) to cancel our planned Big Battle event this Sunday.

“Please believe us when we say that we have tried our very best to find ways around this, and we are all gutted. Unfortunately the event didn't attract enough team entries this time around, and so the decision to cancel has been based on first and foremost, it is truly important to us that we create good quality events for those taking part. One that creates a buzz, a fun atmosphere and feels worth taking part in.

“We want to create events that people of our town want and can be involved in, alongside us.

Competitors warming up at last year's inaugural Big Battle

“It is important to us to ensure that we provide value for money to those people who have supported us with funding for this event.

“We need to value the amount of time and energy that all the generous volunteers are giving as part of the planning and running of the event.

“All teams have been contacted via email, and will of course receive a full refund from us from today.

“We are taking what we've learned from this, and will be exploring an alternative option for creating a shorter hal- day event, and that possibly hooks onto an existing event in the town to make it more accessible to more people.

“To all those who entered or supported this in any way whatsoever, we thank you from the bottom of our hearts, for your support and enthusiasm.

“Special mentions again to Llandrindod Wells Town Council, Lakeside Boathouse, Llandrindod Community Events and all of the volunteers for giving up their time.”

Last year’s inaugural event was hugely successful and Fuelled by Cake had received repeated requests to hold it again this year