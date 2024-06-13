See which West Midlands restaurants are named in the National Restaurant Awards' top 100

The 2024 National Restaurant Awards were held in magazine in London's Docklands on Monday, June 10, with hundreds of foodies, chefs and home cooks turning up enjoy everything edible.

Among the winners of the multitude of prizes is the up-to-date listing of the top 100 restaurants, bistros, cafes and eateries that the UK has to offer.

The list is typically dominated by London-based venues, but these West Midlands restaurants also proved their worth, with one even ranking in the top ten.

Grace & Savour (66), Hampton Manor, Shadowbrook Lane, Solihull. Set in the 45-acre family-run Hampton Manor, husband and wife team David Taylor and Anette oversee the dining experience, taking each guest on a walk of the onsite gardens before serving a 15-course meal dedicated to what is currently in season. Grace & Savour focus on creating sustainable, bio-diverse and ethical tastings, with their particular focus on foraging, preserving and picking all on display.

The Upstairs by Tom Shepherd was ranked as number 46 on the top 100 restaurants in the UK

Upstairs by Tom Shepherd (46), Bore Street, Lichfield. The Upstairs has been called the jewel of Lichfield, offering a Michelin starred dining experience for a relatively affordable price. Sutton Coldfield-born Tom Shepherd leads the brigade in the kitchen, offering an unfussy, flavour-led seven-course evening or four-course lunch-time tasting menu that reflects the seasons with Chef Shepherd placing special attention to plate precision and detail. A true Michelin star experience.

Aktar Islam is a magician in the kitchen

Opheem (8), Summer Row, Birmingham. The crown lands on Chef Aktar Islam's head for the West Midlands nominations in the top 100 eateries in the UK. Launched in 2018 and reconfigured in 2022, Chef Islam's flagship, two Michelin star Opheem offers a progressive Indian menu based own Islam's own research into the cuisine. The Brummie chef utilises modern European techniques to offer a unique take on Indian cuisine.

For a full list of the the winners, visit the National Restaurant Awards website.