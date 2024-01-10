Am Dram groups ready for performances as New Year begins

The festive season may be over, but now there is more to look forward to as it’s panto time!

While some of the professional pantomime runs are coming to a close, amateur panto is still in full swing it would seem.

I still dream of playing a wicked queen or a fairy godmother, but I think I am too old now! But you never know, someone might ask me one day!

Let’s get started with a host of pantos to choose from.

Harlequin Pantomimes who perform at Perton Civic Centre, is presenting Mother Goose from January 18-21 and it promises to be a “cracking” show!

For over a decade, this group has been bringing fun, affordable panto to families in Wolverhampton, with casts which include some of the best amateur panto performers in the area.

This January, amateur panto dame royalty, Paul Bowman takes the title role. It’s a tough job, but one Paul obviously enjoys immensely.

He told me that Mother Goose is an “egg-ceptionally” kind and caring mother who has fallen on hard times because the horrible Squire, played by Harlequin Panto veteran David Ball, has put her rent up again!

But when Mother Goose acquires a goose that lays golden eggs, is it the “break” she needs? We hope so, but of course good fortune does not come easy, so expect some hilarious consequences before the inevitable Happily Ever After!

On a more serious note, however, Paul continued, “Performing the role of dame for almost thirty years has been a privilege and a pleasure. It is wonderful to see an audience engaged and thoroughly enjoying themselves. What better opportunity to bring joy and happiness to so many?”

“Mother Goose is my favourite panto of all,” he said. “It has a great storyline, loveable characters and there is plenty of fun and laughter for all ages.”

It sounds like the perfect pantomime to me, and I am “egg-cited” to see it next week.

Meanwhile, Mother Goose’s son Silly Billy, played by James Collins, provides the majority of the laughs, while Alex Jeffreys as the squire’s nephew Colin, enjoys a romance with Mother Goose’s lovely daughter Jill, played by Meghan Tabner.

Natalie Maynard as Fairy Friendship will be “coming out of her shell” to cast a magic spell over the proceedings, but watch out for Ellie Farmer as her nemesis, Demon Discontent who is determined to cause chaos and ruin the day!

All in all, audiences can look forward to an “egg-cellent” night out with fun for all the family. No more egg puns, promise!

Performance times are 7.30pm nightly, with matinee performances at 2pm on the Saturday and Sunday.

For tickets, visit www.seaty.co.uk/harlequinmothergoose or the group’s Facebook page.

Goldilocks and the Three Bears is a panto which is not performed all that often, but a really traditional, enjoyable one all the same, so I was pleased to see that from January 12-20, there is a production of this favourite at Oldbury Rep.

The circus is in town and Dame Gertie Dollop is running the show!

This is yet another pantomime dame with a son called Silly Billy and they have fallen on hard times thanks to the owner of a rival circus, the dastardly ringmaster Heinkel.

When their honeypot of pennies is stolen by three porridge hungry bears, Dame Gertie is at her wits end, but could the bears be the new attraction she has been waiting for to put her circus back on its feet? Go along and see for yourselves!

Performances are at 7.30pm nightly or why not choose a matinee at 2.30pm on Saturdays and Sundays? Be aware though that some shows are already sold out.

For tickets, visit oldburyrep.org and follow the link to the booking system. Alternatively, call 0121 552 2761.

Over in the Shropshire area, at the Belfry Theatre, Wellington, the best loved pantomime of all, Cinderella will be performed from January 26-February 4, by the resident group there.

Apparently this is a new and imaginative version of the traditional tale, courtesy of Ben Crocker, and is brimming with unique, unusual ideas but still retains the family feel-good factor we all know and love.

For tickets, visit belfreytheatre.com or call 01952 222277.

Just down the road at the Little Theatre, Donnington, you can catch their production of Robinson Crusoe on January 20-21 and January 27, created by Joshua Dixon.

Follow our seafaring hero and his crew on their adventures as they survive the waves and defeat villains along the way.

There are plenty of fun and games and of course some romance too. Just another excellent pantomime to please the whole family.

Performances are at 7.30pm each night, with Saturday and Sunday matinees at 2.30pm.

For tickets, visit thelittletheatredonnington.co.uk or call 01952 407959.

There is still time to catch Jack and the Beanstalk at the Theatre on the Steps in Bridgnorth too, which runs from now until January 27.

For tickets visit theatreonthesteps.co.uk or call 01746 766477.

And finally this week, if you are very quick, you can see Sleeping Beauty, presented by Birmingham Youth Theatre, at The Crescent Theatre in the city.

This is yet another dazzling show, written by Stephen Duckham, presented from January 12-14.

When the wicked fairy Carabosse puts a spell on Princess Aurora, she is set to die by pricking her finger on a spinning wheel. The king orders every spinning wheel in the kingdom to be destroyed, but Carabosse hides one, which in time does the evil deed.

But the princess’s fairy godmothers are on hand and change the spell so that Aurora is put to sleep for 100 years, rather than death.

Can her true love, Prince Michael wake her with a kiss? Let’s wait and see.

For tickets, visit crescent-theatre.co.uk or call 0121 643 5858.

Break a leg!