You could have Aled Jones singing at your funeral after Walking In The Air star becomes a celebrant

The Welsh singer behind the Christmas favourite Walking In The Air has spend the last year learning how to officiate at weddings vow renewals, naming ceremonies, funerals, memorials and more – potentially performing a song or two along the way.

Jones, who lives in north Wales, has a number one album One Voice: Full Circle, which flew straight to the top of the classical charts upon release last month.

He first became interested in becoming a celebrant when he was told that his music is among some of the most requested for funeral services.

Jones spent a year in training with members from The Academy of Modern Celebrancy, often taking in lessons in airport lounges or during down time filming on location.

His newly chart-topping album celebrates his incredible 40 years in showbusiness and sees the singer duet with his younger self on tracks recently unearthed at his parents’ house in Anglesey.

These tracks had never been released or even heard since they were originally broadcast on a BBC series he made four decades ago – until now. The hit record also features his biggest-selling single, and one of the most-played tunes at Christmas time, Walking In The Air.

Aled Jones MBE has been a household name since the 1980s. His radio and TV presenting work includes his Saturday and Sunday breakfast shows on Classic FM, and as a host on BBC One’s Songs of Praise.

He has had an extraordinary career over the past four decades, having sung for the Pope, King Charles III, the late Queen Elizabeth II and numerous members of the Royal Family.

He has released more than 40 albums, generating over 10 million album sales, and counting.

He has performed across the world – from the Hollywood Bowl to The Vatican and from Buckingham Palace to the Sydney Opera House.