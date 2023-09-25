Shropshire locals delight in meeting Bob Mortimer and Paul Whitehouse during Gone Fishing

Mike and his family, pictured with Bob Mortimer and Paul Whitehouse

In the latest episode of the heart-warming BBC series – Mortimer & Whitehouse: Gone Fishing – the pair paid a visit to Sutton Lake in the hope of catching a Crucian Carp.

The show, now on its sixth series, follows the two friends as they travel around the country – exploring its beautiful scenery and sharing memories of old.

After spending some time fishing on the lake, they paid a visit to Market Drayton where they met with Steve Ball, owner of Queen Street Records.

Steve said: "I love them both, I grew up with them so it was a bit of an honour to meet some of my childhood heroes and I like the show too and it was a really funny day.

"Paul was quite quiet and Bob was thinking two thousand things at once. It was really good to see him improvising – it was brilliant."

Paul and Bob spent time browsing through the collection of vinyls, where Paul picked up a copy of 'I'm a Believer' by EMF and Vic Reeves and Bob Mortimer.

Bob Mortimer, left, and Paul Whitehouse, right, have been a hit with viewers since Gone Fishing launched in 2018

Bob said the shop made him feel like he was in a "museum", which was seconded by Steve who said that people do come in just to reminisce and to feel young.

Later in the episode, the pair – in true Mortimer and Whitehouse fashion – went to find a local watering hole, where they could enjoy a pint or two.

They opened a tab at the Fox and Hounds, which is owned by Joules Brewery and is located in the village of Cheswardine.

Mike Arnold, tenant of The Fox and Hounds, pictured with Paul Whitehouse.

Mike Arnold, director and tenant of the Fox and Hounds said: "They were both lovely, genuine, down to earth people. The film crew were great too, they were very welcoming and it all went very well.

"They had some of the local beer which is brewed nearby in Market Drayton and we made homemade scotch eggs to go with it."

Mr Arnold said the episode has worked wonders in showcasing the local community, having received messages from fans of the show.

"It's really good, we advertised it on Facebook as soon as it was aired," he added.

"The last 12 months we had to keep it quiet, but there have been people from Wigan saying that they are Joules drinkers and that when they come to the area they are going to stop by."