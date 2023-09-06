Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Wellington is getting ready to rock

By Matthew PanterWellingtonEntertainmentPublished:

Wellington is getting ready to rock next week when a day of music and fun fills the town.

Lyn, Dan and Graham of The Orbit preparing for the event
Lyn, Dan and Graham of The Orbit preparing for the event

The Orbit cinema in Market Square is presenting a spectacular fusion of live music, drama and cinematic charm on Saturday, September 9, from 10am until 4pm.

‘Orbit Rocks’ will feature a special screening of the iconic film ‘School of Rock’ and a selection of live rhythm and melody from local acts.

“This is a chance to experience the power of live music in the heart of Wellington,” said Orbit director Liam McClelland.

“With top-notch staging, mesmerizing lighting and impeccable sound quality, Orbit Rocks is set to deliver an unforgettable experience.

“Whether you’re a die-hard music lover, a casual listener or a family looking for a day of fun, this event is tailor-made for you.”

Any aspiring artists or seasoned performers looking to share their music with an enthusiastic audience can take part by emailing info@wellingtonorbit.co.uk.

Entertainment
Wellington
Telford
Local Hubs
News
Matthew Panter

By Matthew Panter

Business Editor@MattPanterMedia

Business Editor covering Shropshire and Mid Wales. Got a story? Get in touch at matthew.panter@mnamedia.co.uk.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News