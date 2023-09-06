Wellington is getting ready to rock

Lyn, Dan and Graham of The Orbit preparing for the event

The Orbit cinema in Market Square is presenting a spectacular fusion of live music, drama and cinematic charm on Saturday, September 9, from 10am until 4pm.

‘Orbit Rocks’ will feature a special screening of the iconic film ‘School of Rock’ and a selection of live rhythm and melody from local acts.

“This is a chance to experience the power of live music in the heart of Wellington,” said Orbit director Liam McClelland.

“With top-notch staging, mesmerizing lighting and impeccable sound quality, Orbit Rocks is set to deliver an unforgettable experience.

“Whether you’re a die-hard music lover, a casual listener or a family looking for a day of fun, this event is tailor-made for you.”