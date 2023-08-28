Oktoberfest to return to Alton Towers with exclusive beer on offer this year

Oktoberfest is returning to Alton Towers

An area of the Staffordshire theme park will be transformed into a Bavarian-themed destination, complete with Lederhosen-clad hosts, and this year the resort has teamed up with Rural Brewing Co, a local brewery to create an exclusive Alton Beer.

From Saturday, September 9 until Sunday, October 1, guests can tuck into a delicious selection of traditional bratwursts, schnitzels, Lebkuchen hearts and pretzels.

The double decker Alpine themed bar, Wunderbar, will also return where guests can enjoy a beer whilst watching the spectacular stage shows.

For those looking for a more laid-back Bavarian experience, visitors can relax and unwind at the Bierkeller located in Mutiny Bay’s Courtyard.

Included in the admission price of a theme park ticket, Oktoberfest will take place from 11.30am and continue after the rides have closed.

The front lawns and the whole of Mutiny Bay will be transformed into a Bavarian wonderland.

There will be two stages featuring vocalists, characters and an oompah band, Oomparty, who will perform modern day hits with a German twist.

As well as a jam-packed schedule of live entertainment, there will be additional street theatre including Beer and Bubbles, Alpine Horn Man and the popular Barrell Monks.

Guests will also have the chance to enjoy all the theme park’s rides.

Later this year, the season for spooktacular fun, spinetingling scares and rides in the dark is back as the award-winning Scarefest returns.

The home of Halloween will host terrifying scare mazes with brand-new creepy scares, shocks and spooktacular thrills, more live entertainment across the resort, plus Monster Ball returns for those brave youngsters.

Open until 9pm each day, daring guests can face head-spinning, hair-raising rides and attractions in darkness including Wicker Man and the Alton Towers Dungeon.