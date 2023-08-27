Film Talk: Looking Back – Gore-splattering satire with Starship Troopers

Casper Van Dien as Johnny Rico in 1997's Starship Troopers

Based on the 1959 novel of the same name, 1997's Starship Troopers follows the tale of a group of young friends who come to serve in the 23rd century military, fighting in an interstellar war against a race of ferocious bug-like creatures. This is all while they compete to earn 'citizen' status in a fascistic society that has come to govern Earth, and withholds the right to breed and vote until these rights are earned. Bad times indeed.

In typical Verhoeven style, the violence was graphic and the gore was plentiful. Unfortunately, the keen thread of satire that had also been incorporated didn't resonate with mainstream crowds who were coming to see what had been badly marketed as a straight-up action film. As such, a lot of this one's political messages were lost, and word of mouth spread about a simply brash and sub-par sci-fi effort that wasn't worth the time of day.

In the years since however, many have come to re-evaluate Starship Troopers as a cult classic, and there are plenty of us who grew up with it who can think of this flick with nothing but affection.

Starring Casper Van Dien, Dina Meyer, Denise Richards, Jake Busey, Neil Patrick Harris, Patrick Muldoon, and Michael Ironside, this one was set to go big on the effects, big on the blood, and big on the budget. But would its box office takings back up the graft behind it?

In a future where the Earth is run by the militaristic United Citizen Federation, a deadly race of enemy 'Arachnids' from the planet Klendathu threaten the safety of the human race.

When an engineered asteroid attack strikes their hometown of Buenos Aires, former high-school athlete Johnny Rico (Van Dien) and his friends find themselves thrust into the frontline of a war for domination of the stars.

As the starship troopers invade Klendathu, they quickly realise they are out of their depth, and it soon becomes clear that their adversary is not as mindless as first believed.

Will Rico and his comrades be able to prevail against a seemingly unstoppable foe? Or are their fates, and humanity's, about to be sealed in blood?

Upon its release Starship Troopers received largely negative reviews from critics, many of whom did not interpret it as satire and perceived its depiction of the United Citizen Federation to be promoting fascism. The flick's violent tone was also criticised, as were the performances of its central cast. Despite initial box office success, poor reviews and negative reports led to the film’s takings dropping week after week until it left cinemas. It earned $121 million against its budget, becoming only the 34th-highest-grossing film of the year.

As mentioned, the years since have led to a sympathetic re-examination of a flick that is clearly seeking to parody fascism rather than idealise it. Performances of the core stars have also been treated with more grace, with the film's somewhat one-dimensional characters having been recognised as part of its satire, and its so-called shallow performances therefore appropriate.

If you're looking for a simple sci-fi popcorn yarn, like audiences of the day, you may be looking in the wrong place. But if you're after a bit of subtle yet cutting political fun-poking against the backdrop of giant bugs, bulging biceps and an ample splatter of gore – this, ladies and gentlemen, is the one.