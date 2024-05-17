Shrewsbury auctioneers thrilled with £140,000 jewellery and watches auction

Shrewsbury-based Halls Fine Art recorded a 95 per cent sold rate as the new format sale built on the success of the inaugural silver, jewellery and watches auction earlier this year.

“We are really thrilled with the sale result and hope our vendors are happy too with the prices achieved,” said Halls’ associate director and silver and jewellery specialist Maryanne Lineker-Mobberley.

A 19th century three stone emerald and diamond ring sold for £1,000.

“The sold rate was brilliant and prices were strong across the board with a busy saleroom and competitive bidding on three online platforms.

“We hope to continue growing the silver, jewellery and watches sale as we are now accepting entries for the next one on September 11.”

Watches specialist Alexander Clement said: "Gold watches did particularly well but there were also excellent prices for stainless steel examples,” he said. “Even though wristwatch prices have settled down since the market peaked in 2022, there is still a lot of growth.

“Silver, jewellery and watches are strong collecting areas that command a lot of interest. Long may that continue.”

A Turkish style 18 carat gold enamel and diamond set fob watch that sold for £1,250.

It was a good day at the auction for a Welshpool area seller who sold 17 lots for nearly £6,000. The collection included a Robert Roskells 18 carat gold hunter pocket watch which made £1,350 and a Russian silver and enamel bowl with a handle formed form a rouble dated 1727, which made £1,300.

A collection of gold jewellery from a Shrewsbury vendor sold for £4,600, whilst a collection of silver and jewellery from a deceased estate in the town made £4,300.

The first part of a collection of jewellery consigned by a Worcestershire vendor sold in 11 lots for £2,900. The remaining pieces, including a single stone diamond ring valued at up to £10,000, will be sold at Halls’ fine art, antiques and jewellery auction on June 12.

Other leading prices in the jewellery section included £1,000 for a late 19th century three stone emerald and diamond ring, £850 for a multi-gem set stylised fringe necklace and matching earrings, £800 for a collection of jewellery and £750 for a late 19th century diamond set starburst pendant.

Leading watch prices included £1,250 for a Turkish style 18 carat gold enamel and diamond set fob watch from an Oswestry vendor, £950 for an Omega Seamaster De Ville gentleman's gold wristwatch retailed by Tiffany & Co and £700 for a 1902 lady's 18 carat gold open face pocket.