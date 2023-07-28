Festive fixes wanted for Christmas episode of BBC's The Repair Shop

The BBC's Repair Shop team are now looking for festive fixes

Presented by Jay Blades MBE, who now lives in Ironbridge and has a workshop in Wolverhampton, BBC's The Repair Shop features a team of skilled craftspeople who restore items that owners feel may be beyond saving.

Now, in preparation for Christmas, the team are looking for people to come forward with their cherished items in need of restoration.

Jay Blades, said: "We are looking for items that make us remember Christmas’s of yester-year.

"It can be absolutely anything, the items don’t have to be antique, but it must mean something to you and have a sentimental value which a repair would make a difference.

"The team here are incredible, and we have experts in pretty much every craft so hopefully we have the solution for any fix.”

Ceramics expert, Kirsten Ramsay said: “This is our fourth Christmas Repair Shop and they are some of my favourite episodes – there’s always a magic about the barn but there’s something about Christmas that makes The Repair Shop even more magical.

"We’d love to try and add that little bit of magic to your Christmas so do get in touch with your suggestions.”

The Repair Shop team is reaching out to a wide range of communities for the Christmas Episode.

Email applications@ricochet.co.uk or log on to bbc.co.uk/takepart for more information.