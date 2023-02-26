Give and take is the key for Cyril and Kathleen – possibly the longest married couple in Shropshire

Cyril and Kathleen Connew have celebrated their 77th wedding anniversary.

Cyril Connew, 97, and his wife, Kathleen, 96, were childhood sweethearts having met during their schooldays and are possibly the oldest married couple living in Shropshire.

They were married on February 25 in 1946 in Hemel Hempstead shortly before Cyril, completed an engineering apprenticeship and was called up for National Service.

Cyril and Kathleen Connew on their wedding day.

Kathleen went on to work as a conductress on the buses when they were known as "clippies" because they punched holes in or clipped tickets.

The couple went on to have three sons, Clive, Graham and Tim, and their extended family now includes six grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.

They moved to live in a bungalow in Madeley, Telford, after Cyril retired when he was 65-years-old.

His son, Tim and wife, Alison, were already living in Dawley, Telford.

During their early life together they remember well enjoying times spent in their touring caravan.

Cyril and Kathleen Connew.

Cyril also put his engineering skills to good use by mending motorbikes and cars for the family.

A keen knitter, Kathleen often made jumpers and baby clothes.

Both have fond memories of their wedding day and Cyril believes that the recipe for a long and happy married life is "a lot of give and take".

He said: "Certainly, it has been very much a state of give and take in our relationship."

Kathleen believes that the secret is "down to working and pulling together".