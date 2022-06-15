Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Slice of Cuban culture is coming to a Shropshire fringe festival

By David TooleyEntertainmentPublished:

A touch of the Caribbean will be coming to Ludlow as part of the town's fringe.

Fringe show poster
Fringe show poster

Signdance Collective has created an exclusive programme for Ludlow Fringe which combines their new show ‘Oriente Plus/ Power Cut’ with a performance of songs and music from traditional and modern Cuban composers.

Isolte Avila and David Bower, who pioneered Signdance theatre, are celebrating their successful 35-year partnership with a tour of the UK this summer.

Their brand-new work ‘Oriente Plus / Power Cut’ is a multi-lingual, Caribbean story told through song, movement and spoken word.

Writer and dramaturg Pedro De Senna describes it “as a story about the things that keep us together, even when the world tears us apart…a story of power cuts and generators, of crossroads and ocean crossings, of haunted bodies and dancing souls.”

Audiences at Peckham Fringe, Brighton Fringe and Salisbury International Arts Festival described it as ‘moving’, ‘fun’, ‘important’ and ‘beautiful’.

David Bower, artistic director, said: ‘I am amazed that it has been 35 years since the start of the company.

"Looking back, it has been an extraordinary journey through all the changes in the world since then.

"The core principles of our work have always been that art is accessible to everyone, it has the power to unify people across the world, from all backgrounds.

"We all have something of value to contribute to humanity's cultural journey.

"Our deepest heartfelt thanks to everyone who has supported us as a company and may the journey continue for many more years to come."

Tickets for ‘ Oriente Plus / Power Cut’ are available from Ludlow Fringe Box Office www.https://ludlow.ssboxoffice.com

Entertainment
Attractions
Music
South Shropshire entertainment
What's On
David Tooley

By David Tooley

Senior Reporter@TooleyMedia

Senior reporter at the Shropshire Star, focusing on the south of the county. Got a story? Get in touch at david.tooley@mnamedia.co.uk.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News