Slice of Cuban culture is coming to a Shropshire fringe festival

Fringe show poster

Signdance Collective has created an exclusive programme for Ludlow Fringe which combines their new show ‘Oriente Plus/ Power Cut’ with a performance of songs and music from traditional and modern Cuban composers.

Isolte Avila and David Bower, who pioneered Signdance theatre, are celebrating their successful 35-year partnership with a tour of the UK this summer.

Their brand-new work ‘Oriente Plus / Power Cut’ is a multi-lingual, Caribbean story told through song, movement and spoken word.

Writer and dramaturg Pedro De Senna describes it “as a story about the things that keep us together, even when the world tears us apart…a story of power cuts and generators, of crossroads and ocean crossings, of haunted bodies and dancing souls.”

Audiences at Peckham Fringe, Brighton Fringe and Salisbury International Arts Festival described it as ‘moving’, ‘fun’, ‘important’ and ‘beautiful’.

David Bower, artistic director, said: ‘I am amazed that it has been 35 years since the start of the company.

"Looking back, it has been an extraordinary journey through all the changes in the world since then.

"The core principles of our work have always been that art is accessible to everyone, it has the power to unify people across the world, from all backgrounds.

"We all have something of value to contribute to humanity's cultural journey.

"Our deepest heartfelt thanks to everyone who has supported us as a company and may the journey continue for many more years to come."