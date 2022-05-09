Shropshire's finest food to be showcased at the upcoming Newport Show

LAST ALAN EVANS COPYRIGHT EXPRESS & STAR 09/07/16 with video . Newport Show 2016 at Chetwynd Deer Park Newport. The Great British Steam Off. Special guest Nadiya Hussain showing off her cooking skills .

Some of the finest food is set to take centre stage at this year's Newport Show, which will see renowned chef Rosemary Shrager join the Festival of Food area.

It comes as the show announced that it would be returning this year at Chetwynd Deer Park on Saturday, July 9, for the first time in two years.

Special guest Nadiya Hussain showing off her cooking skills at Newport Show in 2016

Sally Western, Newport Show's manager, said: “Great food always makes a great day even better – and it’s certainly on the menu at this year’s show.

“There will be a real festival feel to proceedings, with top chefs sharing their wisdom and the chance to buy some wonderful products too.

“We’re so glad to welcome Rosemary to this year’s show as our celebrity guest – and to showcase the fantastic work being done right here in Shropshire as well.”

Rosemary Shrager will joined by a host of Shropshire chefs, including James Sherwin, owner of Wild Shropshire Restaurant in Whitchurch, and fourth generation butcher Darren Morgan, of Morgans’ Butchers in Waters Upton.

James has seen Wild Shropshire secure a a ‘plate award’ in the Michelin Guide 2021 – and has also made an appearance on the Channel 4 show ‘The Taste.’

Darren sits at the head of more than 200 years of local butchery experience, who draws on traditional techniques and has supported Shropshire farmers over the years.

Another chef appearing in the arena will be Stuart Collins, from Whitchurch, who has worked with Gary Rhodes, Gordon Ramsay and Michael Caines, and appeared on ‘The Great British Menu’.

Alongside the live cookery and demonstrations, the Festival of Food will be offering people the chance to get their hands on some of the best Shropshire produce, with a host of stalls and exhibitors.