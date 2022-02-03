Shropshire set to star on The Antiques Road Trip

The Flaxmill Maltings in Shrewsbury

Both The Old Mill Antiques Centre in Bridgnorth and the Flaxmill Maltings in Shrewsbury will feature on The Antiques Road Trip on BBC1.

The programme will be screened at 4.30pm.

Presenter Charles Hanson visited the Old Mill centre late last year.

The show's presenter Raj Bisram crew spent the day with Historic England’s national conservation projects manager Nick Hill, who was interviewed for the programme.

Viewers will get to hear all about the story of the world’s first iron-framed building during a short segment in the antique-hunting programme.

Mr Hill said: "The Main Mill at Shrewsbury Flaxmill Maltings, with its pioneering cast-iron frame, is the building that launched a thousand skylines.