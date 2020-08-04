Shrewsbury's Theatre Severn welcomes back visitors - for film shows

The venues will open under very different guises - an outdoor cafe bar in The Square and a 100-seat film programme at Theatre Severn.

But operators said they are thrilled to be welcoming back visitors.

The popular arts venues, owned and operated by Shropshire Council, had both been closed since March 16, following guidance from the Government.

It says the Old Market Hall will resume a Café Bar operation only with the creation of a new outdoor seating area in The Square.

While the Old Market Hall Cinema will remain closed, a film programme this week restarted at Theatre Severn, in adherence with social distancing guidelines. The venue is operating at approximately 20 per cent capacity, accommodating an audience of just over 100 per screening.

David Jack, venues and programme manager, said: “We are thrilled to welcome visitors to the venues again. Our team have worked extremely hard to reach this point, which marks the first step on the road to recovery. We all recognise the need to adapt to current conditions and utilise our resources in new ways to reopen at the earliest opportunity. We have been hugely grateful for the support and patience from the community while we have put these new plans in place.

"At the forefront of those plans is the safety of both customers and staff, and our visitors can expect to find several new measures implemented to observe social distancing, reduce face-to-face interactions, and to maintain enhanced hygiene within the venues, alongside the wearing of face coverings.”

Alongside the film programme at Theatre Severn, a series of workshops designed for young people have also been created.

Devising Theatre is a four-week drama workshop aimed at children 11 and over, on Thursday afternoons from August 6.

For younger children, aged 3-8 years, Princess Storytime will offer a fairytale storytelling experience on Fridays throughout August.

In line with the latest Government advice, live indoor performances will not resume until further notice, and ticketholders for scheduled live events are asked to await further updates.

To book tickets and for information on film screenings and workshops, visit theatresevern.co.uk