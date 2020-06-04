Shropshire artists invited to submit work to virtual three counties art exhibition

ArtsKeele at Keele University in Staffordshire will hold its annual Three Counties Open Art Exhibition online this year.

Run in partnership with Appetite, Burslem School of Art, City Learning Trust and Barewall Gallery, it offers a platform for artists based in Shropshire, Staffordshire and Cheshire and there are a range of prizes to be won by this year’s entrants.

Artists can submit their work for selection for free between June 6 and 27, and the exhibition will run online from July 31 to September

Kerry Jones from ArtsKeele said: “Rather than cancelling the summer art show we made the decision to reimagine them online. For the Three Counties Open, whilst we realise that viewing work online is never as good as in 'real life' we still want to keep this important show in the diary.

"We are looking forward to seeing work from our talented local artists again this summer.”

To learn more, find out how to enter the Open Art Exhibition or be added to the ArtsKeele mailing list, contact arts@keele.ac.uk