Could you property hit the big screen? Film Birmingham on the hunt for West Midlands properties for filming locations

All property owners have to is fill out a simple form via the Film Birmingham website and upload some high res pictures.

The West Midlands has attracted a host of high-profile film productions in recent years including Ready Player One, Kingsman: The Golden Circle and Stan and Ollie, as well as long-running TV shows like Peaky Blinders, Man Like Mobeen and the daytime drama, Doctors.

Sindy Campbell, head of Film Birmingham, said: “We’re proud of the stunning range of locations found here in the West Midlands and we deal with numerous enquiries each year from productions looking for everything from disused warehouses and tower blocks to period homes and green spaces.

"Film and TV production companies are keen to find new locations for hire so we’re asking those who own interesting homes and properties in the West Midlands to come forward and register them with us online.”

For more information and to sign up, click here.