Feel more connected - the power of letter writing

Some people are more than happy to talk about how they are coping during this far from normal situation.

But for others revealing our inner most thoughts, especially with those they love, is not always so easy.

That’s why aspiring doctor Daisy Davidson has come up with a novel way to help people open up and get things off their chest in a safe environment.

She also wants people to feel more connected, not just in this country but also around the globe, while practising social distancing.

And she believes it can also give NHS staff and other key workers the chance to share their experiences on the front line during this difficult time.

Daisy, who attends Shrewsbury Sixth Form College, had been due to take her A-level exams in chemistry, biology and psychology this summer.

But with all exams across the UK cancelled, the 18-year-old, who would ordinarily have been kept busy with revision, suddenly found herself with spare time on her hands.

Recognising the unprecedented situation the world finds itself in, she had an idea of how she could help people who may be struggling with social distancing and isolation.

“Along with many people, I have had a lot of free time during lockdown and I felt I could use this time to help others,” says the 18-year-old from Shrewsbury.

“A lot of individuals in isolation will be feeling lonely and anxious, amongst other things, and it can often be quite hard to open up to people about this.

“I created ‘Letters to the World’ – a website where people can upload a letter about how they are feeling during these times without having to give any email address or information, keeping it anonymous. The letters are then uploaded to the website, so others can read them and understand they are not alone in how they are feeling,” she explains.

Daisy has designed the website to be as easy to use as possible so that it can be accessed by all generations and it has also been translated into 13 different languages including French, Italian, Spanish and Japanese.

“It’s for people all over the world so we can learn how different countries are coping as we all have different health systems,” she explains.

On the website’s homepage there is a world map which pinpoints the home country of each visitor to Letters to the World.

“It’s very interesting to see the different countries and areas people are visiting from. People from North America, Africa, Asia and Europe have looked at the website,” says Daisy.

Letters from as far away as Singapore and the US have already been uploaded to the website along with many from across the UK and Europe.

They include a letter from a student in the United Arab Emirates who talks about how they are missing school and their friends, but they are enjoying Facetime chat with all their family every day.

Another letter reminds people that there is no shame in reaching out and talking about how they are feeling.

“It’s exactly during that moment where you feel you can’t cope, that kindness happens and your faith in humanity is restored so hang in there, you are stronger than you think.

“Stay safe, look after your bodies and don’t forget to live, laugh and listen to music,” the writer says.

Daisy hopes that reading the letters will help those who are experiencing isolation for the first time as well as those who usually live with little social contact in their day-to-day lives.

The teenager believes that writing about how we are feeling can have many benefits especially when it’s anonymous and there is no fear of being judged.

“I’ve seen a lot on social media and TV about the impact the pandemic was having on people’s mental health and how people are struggling to cope but are finding it hard to talk about their feelings. I think it can be hard to talk on social media because you know your family and friends are going to see it.

“It’s easier when it’s anonymous because no one knows it’s you. I think writing is good for people’s mental health. Writing can be an art and it can be therapeutic to write it all down,” Daisy tells Weekend.

Daisy has been devoting her time to building and promoting the website as she waits for her A-level results in August. She says it was “quite a shock” to hear the announcement that she would not be sitting her exams as planned this summer.

“I expected them to be postponed. It’s disappointing when you’ve worked so hard towards them but I understand that people’s health and safety is more important.

“I trust that it was the right decision for the country and everyone’s health, to keep them safe,” adds Daisy.

She hopes to begin studying medicine at the University of Manchester in September and hopes to specialise in surgery in the future.

Since starting the website Daisy has researched a lot about mental health and has learned about how different countries have responded to the pandemic.

“I’ve learnt that people working in medicine find it difficult talking about things like this with their family and friends because they don’t want to worry them.

“It’s taught me that we are lucky to have the NHS and a lot of people have said how grateful they are for the key workers,” she says.

Now Daisy is working to spread the word about her website and encourage more people to get involved by writing a letter.

“I hope it makes people feel less alone when they read other people’s letters and realise they feel the same way.

“I’m also hoping key workers read the letters and realise how grateful people are for what they are doing,” says Daisy.

To write and upload a letter visit Daisy’s website www.letters2theworld.com