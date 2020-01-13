Part time support worker from Birmingham joins 24 others to compete in Channel 4's SAS: Who Dares Wins

Ellise, 29, from Northfield, is also a part time stunt performer and mental health advocate. She joins 24 other contestants on a remote Scottish island to embark on what the Directing Staff believe is their toughest, most unforgiving selection course yet.

The show, now in its fifth season, is hosted by chief instructor Ant Middleton, as well as his team of Directing Staff, including new recruit Jay Morton, who began the series undercover among the contestants.

On her SAS: Who Dares Wins experience, Ellise said: “It was everything I’d imagined it to be and more.

"Definitely something I’ll never forget. An experience of a lifetime.

"Some parts I dealt with better than I thought I would. However, in all, it was much more difficult than I thought it would be."

When asked about her favourite part of the show, the recruit revealed she enjoyed abseiling and facing her fears.

“Abseiling. To do something like that and not be afraid when I’m always afraid was so incredible," she commented.

"For the first time ever, I felt indestructible and powerful. Amazing feeling.”

She also revealed the hardest part of the course was the gun drill, as it 'really struck a chord with her'.

SAS: Who Dares Wins continues on Channel 4.