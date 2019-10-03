Royal Television Society announce nominees for Midlands Awards 2019

Cannock’s Jed Mercurio and Nottingham’s Vicky McClure are nominated for Writer of the Year and Female Actor of the Year for their work on the drama Line of Duty.

Vicky is also nominated in the Specialist Factual category for documentary Our Dementia Choir, which was broadcast on BBC One and produced by independent television company Curve Media.

Triple 2018 winner Guz Khan is nominated in two categories this year, Male Actor and Writer with Andy Milligan, both for his hit series Man Like Mobeen.

Other programmes up for an award include North One TV’s Travel Man 48 Hours in Hamburg, presented by Richard Ayoade and featuring Bob Mortimer. It is in the running for Factual Entertainment alongside Great British Menu.

The cast of Line Of Duty

The Birmingham Pub Bombings feature heavily this year with nominations in the Single Documentary, News, Digital Creativity and Current Affairs categories.

The awards are considered a ‘kite-mark’ of excellence across the broadcasting industry and will be presented at a red carpet event on Friday, November 29 at Birmingham’s ICC.

Hosted again by Trish Adudu, the awards celebrate television across the region and will see the Midlands TV industry out in force alongside a host of stars.

Ed Shedd, the chair of the Mayor Andy Street’s newly created Screen Industry Body, will give the welcome address.

Caren Davies, chair of RTS Midlands, says: “Once again the judges have been blown away by the standard of the entries.

Guz Khan

"The Midlands TV industry really is producing some of the best programming and content for audiences locally, nationally and internationally which is great to see.”

This year’s judges include renowned journalists, broadcasters and programme makers including Mal Young, Nina Nannar, Mars El Brogy and Rustie Lee.

In addition to the programme awards, the Baird Medal will be presented to someone from the region whose contribution to television has been of international importance.

For more information and the full list of nominees, click here.