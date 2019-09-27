Birmingham show will be Mallory Knox's last

The gig at Mama Roux's in Digbeth will probably be their last in the city after they decided to go their separate ways.

Having just released their self-titled fourth - and arguably best - album last month, they have decided this tour to promote it will be their last as a band after taking themselves "as far as we can both professionally and personally".

"After 10 years, four albums and countless tours it's time to announce that Mallory Knox has come to the end of the road," the statement said.

"Unfortunately we've reached the point where we feel we've taken Mallory as far as we can both professionally and personally.

"This isn't an easy decision for us to make, ending something that we started when we were teenagers, but we're grateful to all of you that have granted us the opportunity of a lifetime.

"We've decided that this tour is not only the perfect opportunity to promote what is our final record but also celebrate what has been an incredible decade with you all.

We never thought we would achieve what we have and we couldn't be prouder of the music that we're leaving behind.

"Let's go out with a bang, see you on the road."

Mallory Knox are best known for songs such as Better Off Without You, Giving It Up, Shout at the Moon, Ghost in the Mirror, Lighthouse and more.

Last year vocalist Mikey Chapman left the group. The band then released a statement that the line-up would be reduced to a four-piece with co-lead vocalist and bassist Sam Douglas taking over the full duties of lead vocals.

After recording the last album in that style, they have now decided to call it quits completely.

Having formed in 2009 they released their four records starting in 2013 with Signals, and then Asymmetry a year later, Wired in 2017 and Mallory Knox last month.

The final tickets for their last Birmingham show, priced at £16.50, are available from SeeTickets.