The S.L.P., The S.L.P. - album review

Serge, guitarist and vocalist for the Leicester indie juggernauts, just had an urge to do something different. Many band members have done so throughout history. And despite their probable intentions not to see the different projects compared, it is always going to happen.

There are elements of this which are completely Kasabian. And, as his PR describe, the "rulebook-out spirit of exploration" pushes this far away from that, too.

The funky and electronic vibes we associate with his band are present.

The dancehall-esque (((trance))) features slowly building rhythms that build up a wall of sound from start to finish that ends up erupting into the kind of big chorus Kasabian have come to favour on more recent work. It's one of the better songs here.

They have also written epic, film score sounding tracks too, particularly instrumentals. So it's no surprise to hear the Bond-like, string-backed sounds of opener Meanwhile...In Genova and closer Meanwhile...In The Silent Nowhere.

But we have rap. We have acoustic comedowns. And we have abrasive electro.

These are the non-Kasabian elements Serge desperately wanted to get out there and obviously feels he couldn't with the band.

Favourites - featuring Little Simz - has enough punch and swagger to interrupt any party, and the basslines are cheeky and impressive in equal measure. It's when Little Simz really lets loose with her vocals over trumpeted electro sounds that the track really comes alive.

Advertising

The soft delicacy of Kvng Fv is also a treat as Serge shows the quieter side of his creativity. And the abrasive electro comes to the fore on the grating Soldiers 00018 - which does improve at the 1:55 mark.

And that's the real problem with the overall sound. You have so much going on. It never feels settled and makes for a frustrating listen. It stops it from being something you'll always reach out for.

But this doesn't take anything away from the obvious talent and imagination Serge has.

Rating: 6/10

Serge Pizzorno will bring The S.L.P. to Birmingham's O2 Institute on Saturday