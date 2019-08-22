Emzae coming to Birmingham for gig

The singer-songwriter, from Derby, drops As This Day Fades on August 30 ahead of her big date supporting Sheffield's The Seamonsters at Birmingham's The Sunflower Lounge on September 12.

Following a string of UK festival appearances and Spotify editorial support for previous track Lucid Dreaming, independent electronic pop artist and producer Emzae returns with her new single. With infectious melodies accompanied by smooth, assured vocals, the track explores the needlessly competitive aspects of modern life.

A spokesperson said: "Hailed as 'one of the most interesting up-and-coming artists in the Midlands' in the press, Derby-based singer-songwriter Emzae is building a loyal following for her self-produced electronic pop which has received support. This comes from the likes of BBC Introducing and has landed her slots at a number of festivals including Dot to Dot and Beat the Streets, where she played a popular set at Nottingham’s Rock City Beta.

"Emzae’s music has been described as 'atmospheric and assured' and combines often ethereal, emotive vocals with thought-provoking, perceptive lyrics and intricate production, attracting more than 20,000 listeners and Spotify editorial support for her 2018 single Lucid Dreaming."

The single will be made available via her Spotify page as well as Soundcloud.

Speaking about her slot at The Sunflower Lounge, Emzae adds: "It's super exciting to be playing live in Birmingham for the first time, supporting The Seamonsters at "The Sunflower Lounge. I love that they are an all-female band that is killing it right now and that, in fact, the whole line-up for the gig is female too as that's something that you don't always see.

"The Sunflower Lounge has been on my list of places to play for ages and I'm super grateful to have been given this opportunity by Indie Midlands. I'm looking forward to sharing my music with some new ears. If you enjoy melancholic pop music with a light at the end of the tunnel, come on down."

Tickets for the show, priced at £7, head to Skiddle.

For more on Emzae, follow here on Twitter @emzaemusic and Facebook at the same handle.