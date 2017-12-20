The Prodigy, Wolverhampton Civic Hall - review with pictures

The venue hosted a sold out crowd from the minute doors opened - from people in neon parkas to hard rockers - eager to get the party started.

The hot and sweaty crowd erupted as the lights dimmed and Liam Howlett, Keith Flint and Maxim bounded onto the stage with neon microphones.

The Prodigy. Pictures by: Chris Bowley The Prodigy. Pictures by: Chris Bowley The Prodigy. Pictures by: Chris Bowley The Prodigy. Pictures by: Chris Bowley The Prodigy. Pictures by: Chris Bowley The Prodigy. Pictures by: Chris Bowley The Prodigy. Pictures by: Chris Bowley The Prodigy. Pictures by: Chris Bowley The Prodigy. Pictures by: Chris Bowley The Prodigy. Pictures by: Chris Bowley The Prodigy. Pictures by: Chris Bowley The Prodigy. Pictures by: Chris Bowley

"Are you ready Wolverhampton?" Howlett bellowed to the roaring crowd - and the crowd most certainly weren't.

The first notes of Omen signalled the start of the raucous party and the varied set The Prodigy had weaved together. From early hits such as Everybody in the Place to Nasty, from smash hit Breathe to Need Some 1 - the varied set explored the entirety of their glittering 27 year career in expert form.

The Prodigy. Pictures by: Chris Bowley

Each roar of the synth and keyboards, boom of the drums and ferociously executed lyric sounded radio perfect at all times - yet this didn't detract away from the raw and visceral stage show The Prodigy put on.

Both Liam Howlett and Keith Flint didn't remain stationary for even a second on stage - throughout hits such as Voodoo People, Poison and Everybody in the Place the duo danced across the stage, waved their arms in the air enticing the crowd to jump along with them, and leaned over the crowd ominously.

Advertising

The Prodigy. Pictures by: Chris Bowley

"Is this Wolverhampton or f****** what?" Howlett shouted repeatedly, riling the crowd into a frenzy of sweaty, dancing bodies.

The electric atmosphere that the crowd created contributed to the overall wonder of the show, as well as the band on stage. The exuberance they showed encapsulated the powerful energy The Prodigy have always channelled through their music, with not only a section of the crowd moving, but instead the entire room.

The electricity of the crowd was almost physically tangible, and not just because the room reached scorching hot temperatures.

Advertising

The Prodigy. Pictures by: Chris Bowley

Hits Voodoo People and Invaders Must Die took this passion and vibrancy to another level as the whole room exploded into a sea of waving arms, soaring glow sticks and flashing lights at the drop of each song.

From start to finish The Prodigy were a feast for all of the senses. The dazzling light show that accompanied the set was truly a sight to behold, with strobe lights and flood lights transforming the venue into an underground rave setting.

Notably, the lighting during smash hit single Firestarter plunged the band into the song's famous music video. Though bathed in red light instead of black and white, the band were lit as ominously as the video which added spine-chilling depth to the track's performance.

The Prodigy. Pictures by: Chris Bowley

Ending the set on Smack My B**** Up, Howlett implored the crowd to all get down and jump up simultaneously to the start of the last set of lyrics - which was astounding to see from up on the balcony as the whole crowd rose and fell like a tsunami.

This wasn't enough for the crowd who weren't ready to say goodbye to The Prodigy yet, and the band were happy to oblige to their cries for more as they stormed the stage once more for a rip-roaring encore featuring No Good, Their Law and Take Me to the Hospital.

The Prodigy. Pictures by: Chris Bowley

Rather than their energy waning towards the end of their 90 minute set, The Prodigy upped the ante for one last time and left the Civic Hall in a blaze of glory accompanied by strobes and booming electronic sound effects.

The crowd at Wolverhampton's Civic Hall are unlikely to forget The Prodgy any time soon, as they brought the energy of an arena show into the intimate venue in breath-taking fashion.