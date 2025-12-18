Traffic stopped in both directions on M54 due to police incident
Traffic was stopped on the M54 in both directions earlier today due to a police incident.
By Dan Stacey
The M54 was closed westbound between junction two and junction three in Wolverhampton, and blocked eastbound from junction three to junction two.
West Midlands Police officers were in attendance, and National Highways traffic officers have assisted with traffic management.
The motorway was open again in both directions by midday.
West Midlands Police has been approached for further information.