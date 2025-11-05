A pedestrian has died following a collision on a Mid Wales road

Police attended a road traffic collision which occurred at about 5pm on Tuesday, November 4 2025.

A pedestrian and a white coloured Toyota Hilux pick-up truck were involved in the collision near to the A44/B4362 junction at Walton, near Presteigne.

A spokesperson for Dyfed Powys Police said: “Sadly, the male pedestrian passed away at the scene.

“Next of kin have been advised and are being supported by officers.

“The road was closed and reopened at about 1am on Wednesday, November 5.

“Anyone with information that could help with the investigation, including anyone who was travelling along the road at the time with dashcam footage, is asked to report it via https://bit.ly/DPPContactOnline, by emailing 101@dyfed-powys.police.uk, direct messaging the police on social media or calling 101”

Quote reference: 25*905521