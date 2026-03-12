The e.l.f. Cosmetics Soft Glam Satin Concealer could be my new beauty hero - and it's just £5

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.



Dark circles, redness and spots are skin complaints that most of us deal with at some point. Speaking personally, I’ve had problems with all three at different times and have lost count of the amount of conversations I’ve had over the years with girlfriends about these issues. I just know my friendship group are not alone in that.

But now, e.l.f Cosmetics have launched a brand new product which could help with all of that - e.l.f. Cosmetics Soft Glam Satin Concealer - and the best thing is it’s only £5.

The product promises a lightweight, hydrating concealer that conceals dark circles, redness and blurs the look of spots with medium buildable coverage and a satin finish. It sounds like a dream make-up product. In fact, I think it has the potential to be my new beauty must-have, especially because it’s astoundingly good value for money.

The e.l.f. Cosmetics Soft Glam Satin Concealer is available in 36 different colours, incorporating cool, neutral and warm skin undertones, and also fair, light, medium, tan deep and rich shades, so you can be sure of selecting one that’s actually going to compliment your complexion.

Helpfully, if you’re not sure which one is best for you, like me, then you can visit the e.lf. Cosmetics website and use their shade-matching tool to find your perfect match (or get a 100% refund!).

It’s such a helpful tool to provide, and a refund promise for e.lf. Cosmetics to give, as one of the big things that can put me off ordering make-up online is worrying I’ll buy the wrong shade and waste my money. I know I’m not alone in that either. But, e.lf. Cosmetics are doing great things to try to prevent that - thank you e.lf. Cosmetics, and huge well done - which means this will be a purchase with true peace of mind.

e.l.f. Cosmetics Soft Glam Satin Concealer

As well as helping the skin look its best, the e.l.f. Cosmetics Soft Glam Satin Concealer is designed to help skin feel it’s best too as it has 1% hydrating hibiscus complex and hyaluronic acid to help hydrate the skin - a must for me, and so many like me, who suffer from dry skin.

I’m liking the sound of this new e.l.f Cosmetics product launch the more I learn about it . . . I’m also pleased to read that it has been created to be lightweight, creamy, crease-resistant and long-lasting. I much prefer my make-up to be subtle and enhance my natural look rather than changing my appearance altogether and it sounds like the e.l.f. Cosmetics Soft Glam Satin Concealer fits that perfectly and would be a very welcome addition to my make-up bag.

I’m adding it to my basket on the e.lf. Cosmetics website now, and I I’ll also have a look at the rest of the e.l.f. Soft Glam collection before I checkout to see if there’s anything else I want to treat myself to . . .