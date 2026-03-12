e.l.f. Cosmetics have just launched new concealer and foundation duo for only £10

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.



I love doing my make-up, but what I don’t love is having to match my foundation to my concealer. It’s not easy and it can quickly go wrong, leaving me feeling - and probably looking - well, not quite right.

But e.l.f Cosmetics have answered my beauty prayers and created the newly-launched e.l.f. Soft Glam collection. As part of the collection, a new bundle on offer is the Soft Glam Base Covered Duo, which contains the e.l.f. Cosmetics Soft Glam Satin Concealer and the e.l.f. Comestics soft Glam Satin Foundation.

Helpfully, each product is available in 36 different colours, which means you can quickly and match your products by choosing the same colour of each. Of course, you do have the option of choosing different shades for each if you wish to, should you want to create a particular make-up look. But, I’m looking for everyday make-up which enhances my natural colouring so I love the simplicity of only having to choose one correct colour and getting two vital beauty products which I know for certain will compliment each other (and me).

Speaking of colours that compliment, the Soft Glam Base Covered Duo incorporates cool, neutral and warm skin undertones, and also fair, light, medium, tan deep and rich shades, so you can be sure of selecting one that is going to suit you.

Plus, if you’re a bit of a make-up novice like me and you’re unsure which one is right for you then you can visit the e.l.f. Cosmetics website and use their shade matching tool to find your perfect match (or get a 100% refund!).

I really commend e.l.f. Cosmetics for providing this tool and offering the refund promise as I do worry about ordering make-up online, accidentally choosing the wrong shade, and ultimately therefore wasting my money. But, e.lf. Cosmetics are doing two fantastic things there to try to prevent that - thank you e.l.f. Cosmetics, and huge well done for that. So, I know I can order with complete peace of mind.

The e.l.f. Cosmetics Soft Glam Satin Concealer and the e.l.f. Comestics soft Glam Satin Foundation are designed to work together to deliver medium buildable coverage with a with a satin finish that is lightweight, cream, crease-resistant and transfer-resistant.

The e.l.f. Cosmetics Soft Glam Satin Concealer is available to buy separately for £5, while the e.l.f. Comestics soft Glam Satin Foundation can also be bought for £9 - but if you buy them together as part of the Soft Glam Base Covered Duo then you save yourself £4 as the bundle is just £10 when you use code FLAWLESS at checkout.

You could put that saved £4 towards something else from the e.l.f. Soft Glam collection. I’ve got my eye on the Soft Glam Brightening Corrector, which is also excellent value for money at just £5. So, that’s only an additional £1 spent for another beauty product, and who can argue with an extra £1? I think I’ll add to my basket right now . . .