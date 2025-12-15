Five Midlands spa deals with big savings for Christmas getaways

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

The run-up to Christmas is always hectic, which is exactly why a spa break suddenly feels less like a luxury and more like a necessity. From relaxed overnighters to countryside retreats with dinner credit, there are some strong Midlands offers available right now, and each one works well as a festive gift. The experiences below all include meals, leisure access or the option to add treatments, which helps turn a simple night away into something more memorable.

These deals all stand out because they are easy to book, flexible across dates and offer solid savings in the lead-up to Christmas. Whether you want something close to Birmingham or a quieter escape into Warwickshire or Shropshire, these breaks balance good pricing with the kind of calm that December often lacks. Here are the Midlands options worth knowing about this season.

Best for a Warwickshire all-rounder

Chesford Grange is one of the most reliable Midlands choices, combining a countryside setting with strong value. The current offer drops the usual rate by 56%, and the Warwickshire hotel includes breakfast, a £32 dining credit per person and access to the leisure club from the afternoon of arrival. Many guests choose the optional twenty five minute treatment, which unlocks the relaxation room and helps turn a single night into a fuller spa experience.

The facilities include a heated indoor pool, sauna, steam room and a gym, and the setting works well for anyone who wants a quiet overnight without travelling far. Rooms are simple and comfortable, and the late 1pm checkout is a welcome extra at this time of year. The location also means you can visit Kenilworth or Warwick if you want a short winter walk or a bit of Christmas shopping.

Find the offer at the Chesford Grange deal here.

Best for an easy Worcestershire getaway

The Abbey Hotel Golf and Country Club in Redditch is set within landscaped Worcestershire countryside, offering a relaxed spa break setting just outside Birmingham.

The Abbey Hotel in Redditch gives you a straightforward spa break with significant value, cutting the normal price by 61%. The Worcestershire break includes breakfast, use of the pool, hot tub, steam room and sauna, plus a late 12pm checkout. The option to stay two nights and add a two course dinner helps if you want a slightly slower pace or more time in the wellness areas.

Rooms are modern, with everything you need for a simple, comfortable stopover, and the hotel’s 175-acre grounds are ideal for a winter walk if the weather holds. The spa access is included as standard, and those staying two nights can upgrade to dinner, which makes this a good gift for couples who prefer relaxed evenings onsite. The location gives you an easy route into Redditch or Birmingham if you want to combine the stay with a bit of Christmas shopping.

Find the offer at the Abbey Hotel deal here.

Best for a Birmingham-area festive treat

Moor Hall in Sutton Coldfield offers a polished overnight option with a 39% saving and a £36 dining credit per person. It works particularly well for gifting because the Birmingham hotel combines leisure access, a characterful building and a good restaurant. Guests can use the pool, sauna and steam room, and the late 12pm checkout adds useful breathing room the next morning.

Rooms are traditional, with modern touches and enough space to wind down after dinner. The property has long been popular because the spa is compact and easy to use, and the dining credit usually covers a full meal in the restaurant. The grounds and nearby Sutton Park also give you a winter walking option if you want to make the most of the stay. The Sutton Coldfield location makes it easy to reach without feeling overly urban.

Find the offer at the Moor Hall deal here.

Best for a Shropshire countryside break

Albrighton Hall Hotel offers a strong mix of setting and value, reducing the usual rate by 48%. The Shropshire hotel includes spa access, a £20 per person dinner credit and a full English breakfast. The pool, thermal suite, sauna and steam room are all available during your stay, and the landscaped grounds make this a particularly attractive winter escape.

Rooms are comfortable with a classic style, and the Oak Room Restaurant gives you a more traditional dining option if you want to use your credit. Many guests pair the stay with a visit to Shrewsbury, which has enough independent shops and cafés to fill a few hours before heading back to the spa. The hotel’s relaxed feel makes it a good choice for gifting, especially for couples who prefer quieter breaks.

Find the offer at the Albrighton Hall deal here.

Best for a traditional Warwickshire manor stay

Walton Hall delivers one of the most picturesque backdrops in the Midlands, with a 59% saving on the standard rate. The offer includes breakfast, leisure access and a 12pm checkout, and the Warwickshire stay comes with the option to add a two course dinner if you want to upgrade the experience. The rooms include queen beds, seating areas and tea and coffee facilities, with a simple, comfortable feel.

The sauna and gym are included, and pool access is available for a small fee. Many guests use this stay as a base for exploring Stratford upon Avon, which is twenty minutes away and ideal for a winter wander or a pre-Christmas meal. The building’s heritage gives the stay a more atmospheric feel, which helps if you are gifting it as a Christmas present.

Find the offer at the Walton Hall deal here.

These five deals offer a range of prices and atmospheres, from classic countryside retreats to hotel spas close to major cities. Each one includes enough flexibility to use as a Christmas gift, and all offer good value for a winter escape.