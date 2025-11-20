Ninja Creami price drops to lowest ever level in Amazon Black Friday sale

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.



The brilliant Ninja Creami has just fallen to its lowest ever price in Amazon’s Black Friday sale, and if you’ve been waiting all year for a decent discount on this viral ice-cream maker, this is the moment to grab it. The Ninja CREAMi Scoop and Swirl Soft Serve and Ice Cream Maker is now £273.99, down from £349.99, and you can buy it here: Buy the Ninja Creami on Amazon.

If you’ve ever seen those silky soft-serve videos on TikTok or Instagram, this is the machine behind them. The Ninja Creami NC701UK comes with thirteen different functions, including ice cream, lite ice cream, gelato, sorbet, frozen yoghurt, milkshakes and a built-in mix-in setting that lets you recreate everything from cookie-dough swirls to crunchy toppings. What sets the new Scoop and Swirl model apart is its two-in-one Creamify Technology, which uses a professional Creamerizer Paddle to blitz through even the hardest frozen bases, turning them into smooth, spoon-ready desserts in seconds. The protein-friendly CreamiFit programme also makes it easy to recreate the high-protein frozen treats that have been going viral all year.

The Ninja Creami Scoop and Swirl shown mid-serve, dispensing soft vanilla ice cream straight into a cone.

It arrives with two 480ml Creami tubs (each with their own lids and nozzles), a dispensing lid for soft-serve style swirls, an outer bowl, drip tray and a full recipe guide. All the removable parts are dishwasher safe, and the motor base has the same premium, weighty feel you’d expect from Ninja’s top-end appliances. With its Platinum Silver finish and compact footprint, it’s an easy fit in most kitchens and sturdy enough to stay put on the counter.

Shoppers who have already picked up this version rate it highly for texture, consistency and the sheer novelty of being able to turn almost anything into a dessert. Whether you want traditional scoops, rich gelato, healthier yoghurts or vegan-friendly mixes, the level of customisation is one of the big reasons the Ninja Creami has become Amazon’s go-to frozen dessert machine this year.

This is the lowest price we’ve seen on the NC701UK since launch, and Amazon’s Black Friday deals tend to move quickly as stock tightens. If this is on your Christmas list or you’ve been waiting to try the viral Creami trend for yourself, today’s discount is about as good as it gets.