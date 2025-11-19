I’ve just added the Regatta Frankie Borg Gilet to my Christmas wish list

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Okay, I’ll admit it I’ve fallen head over heels for a gilet. The Regatta Women’s Frankie Borg Gilet in Dark Khaki has been sitting in my online basket for days, and I can’t stop thinking about it. You know when you find that one piece that just looks right? Cosy, practical, stylish this gilet ticks every single box. It’s currently £24 (that’s 40% off!), and you can even an extra 10% off with the code GIFT. I mean, how am I supposed to resist that?

First off, the colour is perfection. That khaki gilet goes with literally everything jeans, leggings, chunky knits, even over a hoodie for that effortless “I just threw this on” kind of look. It has that timeless outdoorsy vibe, but it still feels sleek and modern. I love pieces that can move from countryside walks to coffee runs without skipping a beat, and this one just gets it.

Then there’s the texture. The borg fleece looks insanely soft the kind of cosy, cloud-like fabric you want to snuggle into when it’s cold outside. I can already picture myself layering it over a thick jumper, hands tucked into the pockets, on one of those crisp winter mornings where your breath fogs in the air.

It’s made from 100% polyester soft borg fleece, which basically translates to warm, fluffy comfort without the bulk. And the fact it’s made with recycled content gives me that extra little push I love knowing I’m choosing something that’s kinder to the planet.

Regatta Women’s Frankie Borg Gilet in Dark Khaki

I can see myself wearing it constantly on weekend walks, layered over a hoodie for a relaxed look, or even with a turtleneck and jeans for a casual coffee date. It’s that kind of throw-on-and-go piece that instantly makes an outfit feel pulled together. Plus, it’s lightweight enough to wear under a waterproof jacket, which means it’s ideal for layering when the temperatures really drop.

Honestly, the more I think about it, the more I’m convincing myself that I need it. It’s that perfect mix of cosy and practical, with just enough style to make you feel good every time you put it on.

Sometimes you just know when something belongs in your wardrobe, and this is definitely one of those moments. Cosy, versatile and stylish the Regatta Frankie Borg Gilet is everything I want this season.

