Budget friendly pet care: can subscriptions help you save?

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

If you’ve ever found yourself caught short on pet food or scrambling for treats when the cupboard’s bare, a pet care subscription service might be the solution you've been waiting for.

Animed Direct’s innovative "Subscribe & Go" system is designed to make life easier and a little cheaper for pet owners, because it promises to save you having to remember to reorder your furry friend’s essentials – and it saves you money in the process.

Subscribe & Go lets you pick out the products you use regularly, from premium dog food to cat litter and small-animal supplies, and have them delivered straight to your door on a schedule that suits you.

Vet-approved dog food is among the products available with the new Subscribe & Go service

You choose what you want, how often you want it, and Animed takes care of the rest. Once it’s set up, everything turns up right on time – no emergency trips to the shop or frantic late-night orders.

Animed also offers big discounts on regular deliveries, which means you’ll usually pay less than you would for a one-off order. You can spot eligible items by looking for the Subscribe & Go label while browsing the site.

You’ll save on the hidden costs too – no more pricey next-day deliveries when you realise you’re out of kibble, and no more wasted food because you accidentally doubled up. It’s a win for your wallet and your peace of mind.

Dogs and cats often need extra care as they grow older - and a subscription service could be ideal for keeping on top of a new routine

Unlike some subscription services, there’s no lock-in or confusing terms. You can skip a delivery, change your frequency, update your address or cancel altogether whenever you like. Animed even sends a reminder a few days before each shipment so you’re never caught off guard. And because they started out as a vet dispensary, there’s a bit of extra reassurance that everything you order – from food and flea treatments to accessories – is coming from a trusted source.

The service doesn’t currently cover prescription medicines, but for everyday essentials, it’s a clever way to make your life a little easier - and a little cheaper.

To find out more about the Subscribe & Go service, or to start building your first discounted delivery, click here.