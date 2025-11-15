What £100 gets you at Warwick Castle this Christmas – and how to make the most of it

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.



Big family days out in the run-up to Christmas don’t come cheap – especially when there’s ice skating, light trails and Santa involved. But if you’re savvy with your timing, Warwick Castle’s festive programme can actually be surprisingly affordable.

We’ve broken down what £100 can get a family of four this year – and how to make the most of your money without missing out on the magic.

The weekday Light Trail – £68 for a family of four

One of the most popular parts of Christmas at the Castle is the evening Light Trail – a 45-minute wander through the illuminated gardens and grounds, packed with glowing tunnels, festive music and plenty of photo opportunities.

Tickets are at their cheapest during midweek evenings before the school holidays kick in. If you book for a Monday to Thursday in late November or early December, you’ll pay just £17 per person – that’s £68 for a family of four.

You can check dates and book Light Trail tickets here.

After-school ice skating – £32 for a family of four

The open-air ice rink sits right in front of the castle, lit up at night with Christmas lights and music. Evening skating slots are available from 1.15pm to 7.15pm, so a 5.15pm or 6.15pm session is ideal for a school night treat.

Book a weekday slot and it’s just £8 per person, making it a £32 experience for a family of four. It’s worth avoiding Fridays and weekends, when prices jump to £18 or more per ticket.

To find the best skating times and prices, visit the booking page here.

Add festive food and make a night of it

The castle’s festive food and drink village serves everything from mulled wine and toasted marshmallows to hot dogs and chocolate-dipped waffles. You don’t have to go overboard – set a small treat budget and enjoy the atmosphere without stretching your spend too far.

Skating + Light Trail combo = full evening under £100

If you go midweek in early December, you could skate for £32, enjoy the Light Trail for £68, or do both with a split booking across two nights – still keeping your budget close to the £100 mark for four people.

To get the best value, stick to Monday–Thursday dates and book before schools break up.

Check all available experiences, bundle options and booking slots via Warwick Castle’s Christmas page.