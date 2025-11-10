Eat, track, and learn: How Lingo by Abbott is changing the way we think about food

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

For decades, healthy eating has been guided by broad advice: eat more vegetables, cut back on sugar, watch your portions. But when it comes to nutrition, one size rarely fits all. What spikes one person’s blood sugar might barely budge another’s. That’s where Abbott’s new technology, Lingo by Abbott, steps in turning the body’s internal chemistry into actionable insights that help people eat smarter, not stricter.

Lingo is Abbott’s latest venture into bio-wearable technology, designed to help users understand their unique metabolic responses. Using a small biosensor worn on the upper arm, Lingo continuously measures glucose, a key marker of how the body processes food and energy.

Instead of relying on calorie counts or broad diet rules, users can see in real time how their bodies respond to meals, snacks, and even sleep or stress. The result? A clearer, more personalised picture of what “healthy eating” actually means for them.

Once connected to the Lingo app, users can track their glucose trends and receive tailored insights like when a mid-afternoon snack caused a sharp spike, or how a morning walk smoothed out post-breakfast fluctuations. Over time, the app learns patterns and offers gentle, data-driven guidance.

Lingo by Abbott

That feedback loop can reshape eating habits naturally. Instead of being told what to do, users are empowered to experiment and learn from their own data. Small adjustments such as adding protein to a carb-heavy lunch or timing workouts differently can lead to steadier energy, fewer cravings, and a stronger connection between what you eat and how you feel.

What sets Lingo apart from traditional health trackers or diet apps is its focus on biological individuality. Every person’s metabolism responds differently, and Lingo’s continuous feedback captures those nuances.

For some, that might mean realising their go-to smoothie causes a sugar spike; for others, it might validate that their favourite breakfast really does keep them energised all morning. Over time, these small discoveries add up to lasting behavioural change built on self-awareness rather than willpower.

In that sense, Lingo isn’t just a tool, it’s a teacher. It helps users “listen” to their bodies in a new language, one built on numbers that translate into understanding.

Though powered by sophisticated biosensing technology (similar to Abbott’s FreeStyle Libre system used for diabetes management), Lingo is designed for everyday wellness rather than medical use. The app simplifies complex glucose data into clear visuals and actionable insights, accessible to anyone curious about optimising their health.

As digital health becomes increasingly mainstream, Lingo bridges the gap between medical-grade science and consumer-friendly design. It’s not about diagnosing, it’s about decoding.

