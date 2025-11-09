Never run out of pet essentials and save money with a new subscription deal

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Keeping your furry friends happy and well-fed can be a challenge when life gets busy. But a subscription service might be the key to keeping on top of their routines.

Long-established UK vet-based brand Animed is quickly becoming one of the leading suppliers of subscription-based medications, supplements, food, toys, and accessories for pets, and their new Subscribe & Go service is perfect for professional people with pampered pets.

The range includes everything from nutritious food and specialist diets to toys and accessories, and you can now have your pet’s favourites delivered automatically, right when you need them.

Vet-approved dog food is among the products available with the new Subscribe & Go service

The concept is simple: choose the products your dog, cat, puppy, or kitten loves, set up a subscription, and Animed takes care of the rest.

Not only do you get the convenience of never running out, but you can also save money on every order.

Subscribe & Go lets pet owners skip, change, or cancel their subscriptions any time, with no contract or hassle. And with deliveries arriving straight to your door, you’ll save time, stress, and the last-minute dash to the shops.

Dogs and cats often need extra care as they grow older - and a subscription service could be ideal for keeping on top of a new routine

Popular options available via Subscribe & Go include Hill’s Prescription Diet Dry Dog Food, Royal Canin Hypoallergenic Dry Dog Food, and Royal Canin Gastrointestinal Wet Cat Food in Gravy, all offering recurring savings on every order.

Animed is staffed by experts who understand pets, from nutritional needs to specialist care. Every product is hand-picked, ensuring high-quality, reliable options for your companion.

