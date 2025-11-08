Earn up to 1.5% cashback with a new style of bank account

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

For businesses, banking has become an exercise in frustration. Big banks have moved online, cut personal service, and offer interest rates that lag miles behind inflation.

As a result, many established business owners are left with accounts that do very little for them.

But a new bank on the scene, and one of the fastest growing banks in the country, is aiming to shake things up. Allica Bank is built specifically for established businesses — the kind that are too big for a challenger bank but too small to get attention from the high street giants.

Its Business Rewards Account turns the idea of a “current account” on its head, giving owners proper value for simply using it. The two standout features are cashback and savings that beat almost anything else on the market.

Allica Bank aims to change the way businesses think about banking

First, there’s the up to 1.5% cashback on card spend, with no spending caps, no hoops to jump through, and no small print about where you can use your card. Whether it’s paying suppliers, restocking inventory, or booking travel, every pound spent can start earning something back.

Then there’s the instant access Savings Pot that pays up to 4.08% AER — a competitive rate that can make a real difference for SMEs with funds sitting idle.

Keep your cash liquid and still earn solid returns, with added boosts available for making regular transfers or switching your business account using the Current Account Switch Service.

Allica’s app integrates seamlessly with accounting software like Xero, Sage, and QuickBooks, so you can automate payroll, reconcile payments, and keep tabs on cash flow in real time.

You can even issue employee cards with spending limits and manage permissions for complete control over company funds.

Every Allica customer gets a dedicated relationship manager — an actual person who understands your business and can help with financial planning, lending, or just getting answers quickly.

Opening an account takes less than two weeks, there’s no need for endless paperwork or branch visits, and the whole process is designed with SMEs in mind.

Click here to find out more about the account, and see if you are eligible.

Rates are variable and correct as of November 4, 2025. Eligibility criteria and T&Cs apply. Click here to find out more.

Cashback is variable and based on card spend. Exclusions apply.