Raylo Business offers laptop subscriptions from just £11.66 a month

Tech firm Raylo Business has launched laptop subscriptions from just £11.66 a month, giving SMEs affordable access to premium devices
This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.
Business owners who want to upgrade their tech without a big upfront cost could save a small fortune by subscribing to the latest devices - thanks to a scheme by an innovative firm aimed at SMEs.
Tech firm Raylo Business is currently offering laptop subscription deals from as little as £11.66 a month, giving you access to premium devices without the hefty initial outlay.
All you need to do is choose your laptop and sign up for a subscription term that suits you.
Take the Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 Chromebook, available from just £11.66 per month, or a refurbished 13-inch MacBook Air for £14.16.
Prices are based on a 36-month term, but you can also opt for 12 or 24 months – or even keep it flexible with a rolling monthly subscription.
There are no upfront costs, and every device comes with a lifetime warranty. At the end of your term, you can return your device, upgrade to the latest model for free, or simply keep paying monthly.
Raylo Business offers free next-day delivery, no upfront cost, and a sustainable circular ownership model, so subscribing is one of the easiest and greenest ways to stay up to date with the latest tech.