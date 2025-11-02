Raylo Business offers laptop subscriptions from just £11.66 a month

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Business owners who want to upgrade their tech without a big upfront cost could save a small fortune by subscribing to the latest devices - thanks to a scheme by an innovative firm aimed at SMEs.

Tech firm Raylo Business is currently offering laptop subscription deals from as little as £11.66 a month, giving you access to premium devices without the hefty initial outlay.

All you need to do is choose your laptop and sign up for a subscription term that suits you.

Lenovo’s Ideapad is the cheapest device on offer with Raylo Business

Take the Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 Chromebook, available from just £11.66 per month, or a refurbished 13-inch MacBook Air for £14.16.

Prices are based on a 36-month term, but you can also opt for 12 or 24 months – or even keep it flexible with a rolling monthly subscription.

There are no upfront costs, and every device comes with a lifetime warranty. At the end of your term, you can return your device, upgrade to the latest model for free, or simply keep paying monthly.

Raylo Business offers free next-day delivery, no upfront cost, and a sustainable circular ownership model, so subscribing is one of the easiest and greenest ways to stay up to date with the latest tech.

Click here to see all the current offers.