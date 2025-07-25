Audible’s three-month free trial ends in a few days – here’s how to get it

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

There is now less than a week remaining to snap up an offer from Audible, to enjoy three months of audiobooks without paying a penny.

It's a promotional trial from the platform that's been running for a few months, but the window of opportunity draws to a close on July 31st.

Audiobooks are an incredibly convenient way to consume content. Whether you like to soak up a new best-selling crime thriller, or lose yourself in an autobiography, having your book read to you while you carry on with your day is a lovely luxury.

Audible's latest special offer gives new members three months of full-access membership for free. And that means you can download and listen to a best-seller or a new release in each of those months as part of the trial, and the audiobooks will be yours to keep after it finishes in three months time.

After or during the three months, you won't be obliged to pay anything, you can cancel at any time, so it really is a free offer, and it's a great way to bank up some summer entertainment.

The only catch with this deal is you'll need to be an Amazon Prime member to take Audible up on it, because it's an Amazon company.

However, you can join Prime on a free trial for 30 days by clicking here, and that could be an easy way around it if you're not a member already.

If you are a Prime member, joining up for the three-month free trial is as simple as clicking this link and setting up your new membership.

Just remember, the offer will expire at 11.45pm on Thursday, July 31 - so the clock is ticking.