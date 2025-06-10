EuroMillions £208m jackpot: get 500 lottery lines for £9 in trending Wowcher deal

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.



The EuroMillions jackpot hits £208 million in tonight’s draw, and a Wowcher deal offering 500 National Lottery syndicate lines for just £9 is now trending fast across the UK. It’s one of the top searches linked to the EuroMillions right now – and it could be your last chance to get in.

For £9 (plus a small admin fee), you’ll receive 500 EuroMillions entries and 500 Millionaires Raffle tickets – a 74 percent saving on the usual £35 price. With over 94,000 people already signed up, this Wowcher offer is going viral ahead of the biggest draw of the year.

Will you become a EuroMillions high flyer?

You can still get the full deal now by heading to Wowcher here:

Buy 500 EuroMillions lines for £9 at Wowcher

All tickets are official National Lottery entries, bought and managed through the You Play We Play syndicate. That means you’re not betting on the outcome – you’re in the draw for real, and your money still goes to UK good causes.

The deal includes 500 entries into tonight’s EuroMillions draw and 500 Millionaire Maker raffle numbers. If the syndicate wins, prizes are split between all members. With draws happening twice a week, you’re getting multiple chances to hit big – but tonight’s draw is the one grabbing headlines.

With Wowcher’s EuroMillions syndicate deal topping search trends and the £208 million jackpot up for grabs, tonight’s draw is one of the most anticipated in UK lottery history.