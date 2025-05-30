You can buy this £270 Shark vacuum for £95 - but there is a catch

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Cordless vacuums are more popular than ever, but there's still a lot to be said for the power and performance of a corded upright vacuum cleaner.

And that's why they're still incredibly popular, and they're still commanding a high price. Take this flagship Shark NV602UKT, for example. Its RRP is £269.99, and you'll struggle to find deals dipping the price below £150 as and when a discount pops up.

But we've found a way to buy one, with free delivery, for just £95.20 - you just have to learn to live with the fact it's not actually brand new.

This one comes with all the latest Shark tech

That's because it's been refurbished by Shark, and it's being sold through their eBay store. Refurbished products on eBay have to come with a one-year warranty, and the retailers have to be honest about its condition.

This one is classed as "Good - Refurbished", which means it is in good working order, but there could be "some cosmetic imperfections". It might also come in plain packaging.

But if you like a bargain and you want a top-spec Shark vacuum, with all the usual Lift-Away and anti-hair wrap tech built in, this could be a fantastic way to save some money.

If you really do want a brand new one, we've found a 39% discount on Amazon, bringing the price down to just £139.99 - but that's still a lot more than taking a punt on a refurbished model.

Are you feeling lucky?

