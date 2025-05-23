Save on supermarket prices with this deal on a gorgeous Glenlivet whisky

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

If you're shopping around for a great whisky to either while away a summer's evening, or to gift to your dad on Father's Day, your search might be over.

Because Glenlivet's incredibly popular Caribbean Reserve Single Malt is a crazy price at the moment - just £24.90 on Amazon.

It absolutely blitzes the deals at some of the supermarkets. Tesco, for example, is selling it for £41, while Drink Supermarket has it on sale for £34.99.

It's a particularly interesting dram, too. Finished in casks that contained Caribbean rum, it imparts a very fruity flavour, with fresh hints of tropical fruits.

So you can expect a classic caramel toffee flavour from the rum influence, followed by hints of mandarin orange, vanilla and honeydew melon.

It means it's also an interesting base for a mixed drink because it'll pair with pineapples and peaches, for a refreshing summer cocktail.

The £24.90 price is a limited-time deal, so we don't know how long it'll be available for. But it's a great discount while it lasts, so grab one while you can.

