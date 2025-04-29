Kids will love this Bluey and Bingo Plush Sofa Chair now 47% off from Wowcher

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Kids and parents love the Australian TV series Bluey. The show launched in 2018 and thanks to its gentle humour and family bonding it has become a firm favourite with kids and adults of all ages. The special extended episode Bluey ‘The Sign’ is now available to watch on BBC iPlayer and what better way for the kids to watch the new show than on their very own Bluey & Bingo Plush Sofa Chair for £49.99 from Wowcher.

The special episode sees the Heeler family home go up for sale following Bandit's new job. Bluey and Bingo aren’t happy about the ‘for sale sign’ and move, and neither is her mother, Chilli, despite her efforts to be supportive. See what happens as Bluey and Bingo face moving away from their friends. Watch now on BBC iPlayer.

Put a smile on the kids face with their very own Bluey & Bingo Plush Sofa Chair for £49.99. This Bluey and Bingo plush sofa, from Wowcher, brings the beloved characters from the popular TV show into your home save you 47% off Keplin’s original price of £93.99. Perfect for nurseries or playrooms, this cosy sofa gives kids the perfect fun seat to sit back, relax and watch their favourite cartoon. Click here for offer.

Bluey & Bingo Plush Sofa Chair for £49.99

The Bluey & Bingo sofa is made with a soft, child-friendly fabric, perfect for delicate skin. Designed with cushioned support for lounging little ones, this portable seat is ideal for playtime or story time. Fun for toddlers or young children and both boys and girls.

Soft and huggable

Comfy base 70cm tall seat and 95cm base

Lightweight and portable

