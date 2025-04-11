Get three months of Amazon Music Unlimited free – perfect for audiophiles

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Amazon has just sweetened one of its best free music deals, extending its offer of one month of free Amazon Music Unlimited membership to three months - but you need to be quick.

Amazon's streaming service has become popular among audiophiles because it offers options such as HD and Ultra HD audio, which Spotify and others don't manage to come close to.

To put it into perspective, Spotify's premium audio runs at 320kbps, while Amazon's Ultra HD streaming is 3,730kbps.

Higher quality audio is one of the reasons people switch to Amazon

It means if you've invested in a decent speaker system, you'll get so much more out of it if you stream from Amazon Music. And there are still 100 million ad-free songs in the library.

It even costs the same as Spotify, with Amazon's monthly fee currently £11.99, identical to Spotify's premium individual subscription.

Spotify has the same number of songs, but Amazon boasts more ad-free podcasts, and it also offers access to Audible's vast catalogue of audiobooks.

This limited-time free trial offer means that, if you're currently hooked on Spotify and you fancy trying Amazon as an alternative, you now have much longer to make up your mind.

And it's risk-free, because although you'll have to enter payment details when you sign up to the three-month trial, you can cancel any time and still enjoy the trial period.

Click here to find out more about Amazon Music Unlimited, and to sign up to the trial.