Dirt-cheap way to get a top-spec Shark vacuum thanks to a huge discount

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

This might be the best opportunity of the year so far to buy a new vacuum - just in time for spring cleaning season.

Because if you fancy buying into one of the best brands in the business, Shark, there's usually a price to pay. But we've seen a deal on Amazon that brings a fully-featured upright corded Shark vacuum down to just £122.55.

It's an exclusive deal open only to Prime members, and it's for the base model of the NV602UK.

The lift-away system is so useful

The snag here is that it doesn't come with a pet tool. If you have a fluffy dog or cat, it might be worth investing in that, but that'll bring the price up to £198 - and it's arguably not worth it for what is effectively just a posh attachment.

Because, when all's said and done, the standard package is really very good. You get a crevice tool and an upholstery tool in the box, it comes with Shark's anti hair-wrap technology, and it has the game-changing lift-away system.

It really is all the vacuum you'd ever need, and this is one of the best prices we've seen for a Shark upright.

The only other catch is the fact it's a deal exclusive to Amazon Prime members. However, there's a simple, free way of signing up for a free trial, so don't worry if you're not a member. Click here to find out how to do that.

We also don't know how long this deal will last, so if you fancy making your spring clean a lot easier, jump on the offer before it expires.